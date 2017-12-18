Halsey and Evan Rachel Wood Just Ended Biphobia with Two Tweets

"Bad At Love" singer Halsey had some choice words for people who question her bisexuality.

So if I’m dating a guy I’m straight, and if I date a woman, I’m a lesbian. The only way to be a #True bisexual is to date 2 people at once. — h (@halsey) December 18, 2017

Clearly, this is a common struggle many bisexual people face, since it's been retweeted over 14,000 times.

I relate to this so much. people need to realize that who you’re in a relationship with DOES NOT erase your sexuality. bi and dating a man? you’re still attracted to women. bi and dating a woman? you’re still attracted to men. IT. IS. NOT. HARD. TO. UNDERSTAND. ffs people https://t.co/E0eTJQ0KDM — lj (@laurenjclare) December 18, 2017

yet you're gonna be called names if you date two people at once.

ugh, society https://t.co/3lXPdsY0qq — sarah (@rosesforharrie) December 18, 2017

The perpetual quagmire of not being gay enough or straight enough for anyone https://t.co/uDUpdwKIsZ — Sophie Noonan (@PhiloSophie11) December 18, 2017

If only we could all be understanding without putting a label on it https://t.co/4ntkAQMscZ — sarah hawkins (@sarahhawkinss) December 18, 2017

and when you’re single you’re on stand-bi — selene (@sheawanderlust) December 18, 2017

ended monogamy — femmebot (@goodtoIove) December 18, 2017

Evan Rachel Wood even chimed in.

To eveyone except your partners. Then you are too gay or too straight. And when you have 2 partners people think you're a sex addict. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) December 18, 2017

Biphobia cancelled forever!