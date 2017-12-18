#Bisexual

Halsey and Evan Rachel Wood Just Ended Biphobia with Two Tweets

People are clapping in agreement!

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
December 18 2017 7:13 PM EST
"Bad At Love" singer Halsey had some choice words for people who question her bisexuality.

"So if I’m dating a guy I’m straight, and if I date a woman, I’m a lesbian," she tweeted. "The only way to be a true bisexual is to date 2 people at once."

Clearly, this is a common struggle many bisexual people face, since it's been retweeted over 14,000 times.

Evan Rachel Wood even chimed in.

Biphobia cancelled forever!

Latest News