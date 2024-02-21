20 LGBTQ+ celebrity breakups that broke our hearts too

These LGBTQ+ couples broke our collective queer hearts when they split up!
We know we shouldn't get too attached to celebrity couples, but it's hard not too with couples like these!
From pop stars like Ricky Martin and Troye Sivan to actors like Sara Gilbert, Michelle Rodriguez and Lena Waithe, these celebs and their significant others won our hearts and then shattered them when they called it quits.
So to get over our collective grief, we're running down our favorite queer celebrity couples who killed our dreams when they broke up.
Scroll to see all of the LGBTQ+ celeb couples who are no longer together.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
The entire romance between Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton was both crazy and fun to watch. The short-lived dating that led to marriage that ended in divorce all happened within about a year before it came to a heartbreaking end.
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington
Queer Eye star Antoni Perowski called it quits with fiancée Kevin Harrington after nearly a year of being engaged. Apparently, wedding plans brought up realizations about what would and wouldn't work in the relationship, though the two allegedly ended on amicable terms.
Russell Tovey and Steve Brockman
The relationship with Looking star Russell Tovey and longtime partner Steve Brockman came to an end in September 2023. Tovey essentially announced the split with an Instagram post dedicated to his dog, first saying it was just the two of them and then updating the caption to saying, "This is all for you my son."
Billy Porter and Adam Smith
Earlier this year Pose star and fashion icon Billy Porter sadly announced his split from husband Adam Smith after six years of marriage. We were rooting for these two, but Porter has said he's now looking for a new "huzzzband."
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Risky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef announced their divorce in July after six years of marriage. The smoking-hot former couple share two children together: Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3.
Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh
Designer Christian Siriano and music producer Brad Walsh split in 2018 after 11 years together. Siriano is now dating the super hunky Kyle Smith.
Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry
The Connors star and The Talk creator Sara Gilbert married 4 Non Blondes icon Linda Perry in 2014, but then divorced in 2019.
Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo
We fell in love with this couple when Lena Waithe made her viral Emmy's speech where she said, “To my girlfriend Alana, I love you more than life itself." Sadly, the relationship wouldn't last and the couple divorced after only two months of marriage.
Angelina Jolie and Jenny Shimizu
Bisexual superstar Angelina Jolie began dating model Jenny Shimizu after the pair met on the set of FoxFire. The two ended up going their separate ways and Jolie married her Hackers costar Johnny Lee Miller “I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn’t married my husband. I fell in love with her the first second I saw her,” she told Girlfriends magazine in 1997.
Melissa Etheridge and Tammy Lynn Michaels
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge started dating actress Tammy Lynn Michaels in 2001 before getting having a commitment ceremony in 2003 (years before same-sex marriage was legalized). The marriage lasted for seven years before they called it quits in 2010.
Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena
Luke Evans began dating Spanish Model Jon Kortajarena in 2014, but the long-distance relationship between these two hotties only lasted until 2016 when they broke up. The Welsh actor is currently dating Fran Tomas who joined him at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year where he was promoting his film Our Son with co-star Billy Porter.
Troye Sivan and Jacob Bixenman
Gay pop star Troye Sivan started dating Jacob Bixenman in 2016, but the two split in 2020 and the "Rush" singer fly home to Australia where he spent the pandemic lockdown. Lucky for us his upcoming album Something to Give Each Otherwas inspired by the tough breakup.
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne met on the set of Her Smell in 2018. We were rooting for this adorable couple, but sadly quarantining together during 2020 was too much for them and they called it quits.
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
British pop star Sam Smith may have only dated Brandon Flynn for nine month during 2018, but they were so cute that we couldn't help but be sad when they split up.
Milk and James Whiteside
Drag Race star Milk and James Whiteside broke up in 2020 after more than 10 years together. They were two of our fave creative gay couples so we were disappointed when we heard the news.
Cara Delevingne and Michelle Rodriguez
Yea, we know Cara Delevingne is on this list twice, but we loved the 14-year age-gap relationship between these two stars. The Fast and The Furious star reportedly broke up with the mode/actress back in 2014.
Rosie O'Donnell and Kelli Carpenter
Rosie O'Donnell married her first wife Kelli Carpenter in San Francisco in 2004, right after same sex marriage had been legalized in the state. The couple was together for a decade and adopted four children before they divorced in 2007.
Victoria Scone and Dani
We were rooting for drag queen Victoria Scone after she proposed to her longtime girlfriend Dani on the season finale of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World. But our dreams of a dragtastic wedding were dashed when the two split up earlier this year.