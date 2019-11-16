Lena Waithe Secretly Got Married to Longtime Girlfriend Alana Mayo

Surprise! Lena Waithe is married!

The award-winning writer/producer/actress revealed yesterday that she recently married her longtime girlfriend, Alana Mayo, in a secret ceremony in San Francisco.

“We snuck and did it,” she told guest host John Legend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We didn’t really make any announcements.”

Mrs. Lena D Waithe from now on pic.twitter.com/Xf5J2xfT80 — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) November 16, 2019

While a lot of folks are familiar with Waithe and the path she’s been blazing over the past decade, her new wife has had a similarly impressive career in Hollywood so far, even being referred to as Michael B. Jordan’s “secret weapon” thanks to her work as the head of production and development for his production company, Outlier Society.

This total power couple has been together since at least 2014, and got engaged Thanksgiving of 2017. So while their union has been several years in the making, the when and where of tying the knot was still a total surprise.

“We went to San Francisco,” Waithe said. “We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust. It was [Alana’s] idea, like all good things are. She was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’”

But as the two began their relationship before same-sex marriage became legal throughout the United States, Waithe was quick to acknowledge how amazing it was to even be able to get married.

“It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing. But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that,” she said. “Everybody should be able to do that.”