Miley Cyrus’ playful jab at JoJo Siwa’s latest dating controversy has the internet in uproar. It wouldn’t be Pride Month without some discourse!

In a video that played at WorldPride on Sunday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer shaded Siwa about coming “back out” of the closet after identifying as a lesbian and then starting to date Chris Hughes after her stint on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

“Enjoy coming out of the closet if this Pride is the time for you,” Cyrus says in the video, before telling attendees to “have an amazing Pride.”

Then, the 32-year-old former Hannah Montana star joked, “Alright, I’m going back to get some more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out,” while pointing over her shoulder at a closet.

Siwa came out as queer back in 2021, before labeling herself as lesbian later on. And while on Celebrity Big Brother she reconsidered her sexuality and landed on queer again. “I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?” she said on the show. “I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here, I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.” Reevaluating your gender or sexuality is something many people in the LGBTQ+ community are familiar with. There is nothing wrong with coming out multiple times over the years as you home in on who you are. But Siwa decided to throw some shade of her own at lesbians while re-coming out as queer. She continued, shouting, “I’m switching letters! F**k the ‘L,’ I’m going to the ‘Q’!” Now, Cyrus is taking heat on social media for her comments, with people calling her biphobic and accusing her of queer erasure.

“I adore Miley but this isn't ok. JoJo never went back into the closet, SHE'S STILL QUEER!! Again JoJo being with Chris doesn't erase or change her attraction to women,” one person wrote on X. "Pride month should be about celebrating all members of the LGBT+ community, not about making jibes like this."

"miley is wrong for this can we stop invalidating jojo siwa’s queerness? she should know better as an older queer woman herself & i can’t imagine how jojo feels hearing this coming from her idol"

"ehh jojo is getting visceral hate from the community at the moment so miley doing this, even if it’s a joke, is distasteful. especially considering they’re meant to be friends"

It seems fairly clear that Cyrus meant her comment as a playful jab from one queer person to another (Cyrus is currently dating a man herself), and some people took the joke in stride, finding it hilarious. Someone commented, “apparently the entire internet can make fun of jojo siwa for years, but when miley (her friend) makes a joke, it’s too much.”

Another person posted, “LMFAO Not miley basically calling JoJo Siwa a fake lesbian.”

UPDATE 6/12/25: After news broke about Cyrus’ joke, and the internet discourse had spun out of control, Siwa made a post on Instagram addressing the controversy, and calling Cyrus out for telling a “not very good” joke, though she knew it wasn't malicious. “I was happy at my 5th birthday having a Miley themed party, and I’m still happy now at 22… If you know me, you know that miley is my day 1, grew up beyond inspired by her from 2 years old on…,” Siwa wrote in the caption of a photo of herself at her Hannah Montana-themed part. "I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days… but I’ve started to come to some thoughts…. I don’t believe what Miley said at world pride was ill intended, honestly I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not very good one haha.” Siwa said that she reached out to Cyrus “light heartedly” and the “Flowers” singer responded with, “All love. Always.” Addressing fans who may find themselves redefining their sexuality, Siwa continued, “Honestly the most beautiful thing I’ve learned in the last 5 years is that love is a gorgeous rainbow. Don’t question yourself, don’t second guess yourself, just love. Love love love love love,” she wrote. "People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to… but if you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important. You get one life… hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love.”