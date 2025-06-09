We rank the ‘Materialists’ press tour's flirtiest moments by how bisexual they are

If there is one thing we have learned about Materialists from the film's press tour, it's that bisexuals are winning.

The film, which stars Pedro Pascal , Dakota Johnson , and Chris Evans follows “a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker (Johnson) finds herself torn between the perfect match (Pascal) and her imperfect ex (Evans),” according to the official synopsis. It may not, at first glance, seem to be queer culture, but you would never guess that from the press tour, which is a vision of the future that bisexuals want.

From sneaky clothing swaps, near gay kisses, and that flirty photoshoot, these three have been giving throuple vibes and having the most cheeky fun three incredibly hot actors can have on a press tour. And for their service, we thank them.

Here are the viral moments between this flirty trio, ranked by just how hard the bisexuals are winning right now.

Editors note: This is all in good fun, no one is outting anyone!

9. Pedro has his own ‘That’s not true Ellen’ moment with Dakota Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson are seen on the set of "Materialists" Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images You would think meeting Pedro Pascal in any situation would be memorable, but it turns out his meet-cute with Johnson was only cute for him. Pascal interviewed Johnson for a feature in Elle in which he called out his co-star about how they met. It began with Johnson talking about meeting him for the first time at the Met Gala with Sarah Paulson (stars, they're just like us!) and he interjected with a correction “That was the second time,” he revealed, prompting Jonson to share, “OK, the first time was on Raya.”



8. Pedro sets the world on fire with a cheeky revelation. The trio sat down with Fandango to reveal some BTS secrets and things got very real and very spicy when they were asked what kind of “random talent [or] skill” they had that they could share with a matchmaker. After plenty of giggles and whispers with both of his cast mates, eventually Pascal dropped the bomb: “I'm into... I’m into.. I’m into.. I’m a pleaser.” To which Johnson agreed she is, too.

7. Pedro keeps stealing Dakota’s clothes and Chris feels left out. LADbible/YouTube In a game of Would You Rather with LADbible, the question of body odor came up prompting Johnson to smell Pedro’s armpit. Not only did it smell nice, but she said it smelled oddly familiar. “That’s what my sweater smelled like when you gave it back,” she revealed. To which Evans laughed, then expressed some understandable FOMO. “You guys swapping clothes? Why wasn't I involved with this?” he asked.

6. The bee in the butt debate gets cheeky. LADbible/YouTube During that same game, the question was asked, “Would you rather have a mouth full of bees or one bee in your butt?” As Evans tried to logic through the question, he leaned toward the bee in the butt since it would only survive for a minute, which led Pascal to quietly answer, “It depends.”

5. Pedro tells Chris he has a great body and offers to let them both scratch it. See on Instagram Again during that same game of Would You Rather, the trio debated whether they'd rather be itchy all the time in clothes or naked all the time. While Pascal and Johnson opted for nudity, Evans preferred itchy but clothed. Pascal decried what a shame that would be because of Evan’s “great body.” Evans then offered to let them both scratch it.

4. Chris and Dakota each kiss Pedro’s cardboard face on the red carpet. At the premiere, Pedro was missing so Evans and Dakota carried around a cardboard photo of his face, at one point each giving it a cheeky kiss.

3. That flirty photoshoot is where it all began. See on Instagram When A24 released the BTS video of the promo photoshoot for the film, the bisexuals immediately took note! The chemistry between the three was fire, the dance moves, the prom photos, the partner swapping. Obsessed.

2. Pedro declares himself wife #2 to Dakota and Chris. LADbible/YouTube One last entry from LADBible’s game of Would You Rather! During the outtakes from the end of the episode, the three are standing together holding hands and Pascal points out that they look like they are in a cult. Johnson agrees, calling it her “cult of sexy boys.” Pascal agrees and says his husband is #2 and they agree Evans is husband #1.