Mel B and Eddie Murphy's child, Angel, comes out as trans

Here’s what his famous parents had to say.

Melanie Brown; Eddie Murphy

Mel B aka Melanie Brown at the Americas Got Talent Season 20 Judges Photo Call at Pasadena Civic Center on March 26, 2025 in Pasadena, CA; Eddie Murphy at the premiere for Netflix's "You People" at the Regency Village Theatre..

Rachel Kiley
By Rachel KileyJune 09 2025 / 7:12 PM
Mel B and Eddie Murphy's kid just quietly came out as trans!

It recently came to light that 18-year-old Angel Brown made a simple but meaningful change on Instagram with the addition of "him" as his preferred pronoun. It's unclear precisely when this update took place, though it was reportedly widely over the weekend.

"It's a decision Angel made and Mel has been understanding, likewise Eddie," a source told The Daily Mail. "There was no big event to mark it. Angel just wanted it to be known what pronouns are now suitable."

Despite the pronoun change making headlines just in time for Pride, Mel B was already speaking about Angel as her son back in May. An interview with Us Weeklyfeatured her talking about co-parenting with Murphy and mentioning that Angel keeps "very much to himself."

"He went to Japan last year with his girlfriend and just embraced the whole Japanese vibe," she added.

Fittingly, Angel's Instagram is largely devoid of content, but does include two photos of him and his girlfriend, both posted this year.

"My angel," he captioned one.

"Couldn't wish for anyone else," she responded.

