Mel B and Eddie Murphy's child, Angel, comes out as trans

Despite her very packed schedule, the sliving superstar always makes time to entertain and give back to the LGBTQ+ community.

After performing an electric set at the OUTLOUD Festival to kick off Pride Month, Hilton is now gearing up for a once-in-a-lifetime set at the WorldPride Music Festival in Washington, D.C.

"This means so much to me! It's such an honor to be in D.C. for WorldPride with people celebrating from all around the world. I think it's so important for everyone to live their truth and celebrate love. The energy is another level," Hilton tells PRIDE.

Hilton is not only serving looks and bringing pop star realness to Pride festivals this June.

The performer is also teaming up with Rainbow Railroad to help LGBTQ+ people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.

Hilton and her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, are donating $11 for every video created on TikTok and Instagram using her Infinite Icon remixes (up to $111,111) during Pride Month.

"It really is a dream come true! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world every day. I've done so many iconic things in my life, but the thing I am most proud of is passing my bill in federal legislation to protect children from abuse. That is what I hope I'm remembered for... for using my voice to help others and to change and save people's lives."

Although many people in the queer community may be a bit fearful to show their Pride this year, Hilton encourages everyone to stay strong despite adversity.

"I love you all! I'm so proud to stand with you and to celebrate you this whole Pride Month and every month of the year. You should be there to celebrate with people who love you. I can't wait to be there with you all."

It's safe to say Hilton may be more booked and busy than ever. However, the star is still manifesting a guest judge appearance on a future season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"My team has been in contact with them! We're just trying to figure out a date that works. I love the show, I love the queens. I can't wait to do it!"

"My team has been in contact with them! We're just trying to figure out a date that works. I love the show, I love the queens. I can't wait to do it!"