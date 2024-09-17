'The L Word' stars Leisha Hailey & Kate Moennig wrote a book together — Sapphics stay WINNING

A word to the wise: do NOT schedule any plans with the lesbians in your lives for June 6, 2025, as that date has already been booked for talking, laughing, loving, breathing fighting, fucking, crying, drinking riding, winning, losing, cheating, kissing, thinking, dreaming, and most importantly, reading.

Leisha Hailey and Kate Moennig, who starred as Alice Pieszecki and Shane McCutcheon, respectively, in The L Word have sent gay groupchats everywhere into an absolute frenzy this morning by announcing they have co-authored a new book together. Their new book, aptly titled SO GAY FOR YOU: Friendship, Found Family, & the Show That Started it All, is set to be released by Macmillan in June of next year.

See on Instagram The two have been incredibly close for over 20 years, having met during production for The L Word in 2004. They described the birth of their friendship in the announcement post on Instagram for SO GAY FOR YOU. They said, “This book has been a very special project for us this past year — and in some ways, for the past two decades. That’s when we first met while auditioning for the role of Shane on an unknown little show that we weren't quite sure would even see the light of day. Needless to say, it did, and it changed our lives forever.” The story goes that the rest of The L Word cast used to joke that they were like a pair of pants, “you couldn’t have one leg without the other.” That’s also how they got the name of their hit podcast, PANTS with Kate and Leisha, which has been downloaded over 20 million times since beginning in 2020.

See on Instagram It's now come full circle, with Hailey and Moennig not sharing pants, but tangling their jackets together on the cover of their new joint memoir. What says “you’re my platonic lesbian life partner” more than buttoning your Canadian tuxedos together, entwining them to become one? Absolutely nothing, that’s what. Their description of the project does read like the theme song to The L Word in a lot of ways, but much more sincere. “In SO GAY FOR YOU, we write about our journey from being closeted queer kids to actors on The L Word, and beyond. This is the story of our friendship, which has defined our lives for the past 20 years, and has been a consistent anchor through our highs and lows, loves and losses,” their announcement continued. They close with a heartfelt commendation of all their fans, and the community they’ve built along the way. Moennig and Hailey said, “And most importantly, this book is a love story to our relationship with our community, our chosen family, and all of you. We hope you love reading this book as much as we loved writing it, because we are SO GAY FOR YOU!”