Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz Say 'Gay Rights' on BAFTA Red Carpet

The Favourite went on to win seven awards at the BAFTAS.

Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz on the BAFTA red carpet is literally gay rights.

The two actors, who were present at the awards ceremony for lesbian drama The Favourite’s many, many nominations, were each asked separately by a fan to say the phrase “gay rights” for a short video clip that's quickly gone viral.

Colman was clearly super jazzed about it from the start, whereas Weisz took a moment to realize she was already being filmed. We won’t hold it against her though, considering she only plays lesbians now, which is gay rights in and of itself.

HERES THE BOTH TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/awjTsLxoc6 — gay rights! grace (@Igbtdisney) February 10, 2019

Post-red carpet, The Favourite won seven of its 12 nominations: Weisz and Colman won for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress respectively, and the movie itself won for Best British Film (but lost in the Best Film category), Costume Design, Makeup & Hair, Production Design, and Original Screenplay.

The celebration for the film’s massive wins was joined by Taylor Swift, who was there to support her boy-toy Joe Alwyn, who was supposedly in the film even though really everyone only remembers the ladies.

The Favourite is also nominated in categories at the upcoming Oscars (which remains hostless rather than choosing a host that isn't mad at the LGBTQ community for calling out shitty jokes).

Both Weisz and Colman are nominated again, along with Emma Stone, with the film also getting nods in seven other categories, including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay.