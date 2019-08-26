Taylor Swift Just Backed the Equality Act in VMAs Opening Performance

Taylor Swift just opened the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a show-stopping performance of her new singles, "You Need To Calm Down" and "Lover."

Swift took the rainbow-decorated stage with "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" singer Todrick Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race stars Tatiana, Trinity the Tuck, Akeria C. Davenport and more for the LGBTQ ally-anthem. At the end of "You Need To Calm Down," EQUALITY ACT burst onto the screen in huge yellow letters.

She quite literally declared, "Gay rights!" The Equality Act "would amend federal law to provide a wide range of protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity" and "would ban discrimination not only in employment but in housing, credit, public accommodations, education, federal financial assistance, and federal jury service," reports The Advocate. The bill is currently working its way through congress, so Swift's public support could drum up some much-needed support from conservative officials.

Later in the evening, "You Need To Calm Down" won the VMAs for Video for Good and Video of the Year. Swift let Tordrick Hall accept the Video for Good award on her behalf, who then dedicated it to all the kids out there who felt different.

GAY RIGHTS!