Lesbian cats’ unlikely love story will have you teary-eyed

A pair of lesbian cats were almost separated until a cat cafe stepped in and reunited the sweet couple just in time for them to celebrate Pride Month together.

The NEKO Cat Cafe in Seattle shared the unlikely love story between two rescue cats last week as part of their Pride celebration on Instagram, and the video of the two kitty soulmates snuggling went viral.

And the story of how the lovebirds ended up at the cat cafe is sweet enough to melt your heart.

Leah Penney, the manager of NEKO, a cat cafe where people can grab a coffee or cat-themed beer and baked goods while they hang out with rescue cats looking for a home, picked up a group of cats at the Regional Animal Services of King County, including a cat whose paperwork read, “I came in with a gal pal and our kittens,” and had a photo of her cuddled up with a black cat.

While the newly rescued cat was sent to a foster home to decompress before joining the cats at the cafe, the staff at NEKO "dramatically pined over Cait's lost lover," NEKO's MarCating Meownager Rae Kearns tells PRIDE. Luckily this story has a happy ending and they were able to find the black cat at the shelter's adoption center at a Petco only 30 minutes away, and they agreed to hold her "in the name of true love." The staff at NEKO named the "two little cat wives" Cait and Vi — an Arcane reference because "it felt right for our new favorite lesbian couple" — and they were immediately reunited while the staff burst into tears. "It was like they couldn't get close enough to each other! They fell into the sweet fuzzy puddle of purrs and constant face-licking that they've been in ever since. It was magic," Kearns says. "We had a gut feeling that they were a special pair, but their bond is sweeter than we could've ever imagined." The cat cafe's post quickly went viral and the staff has been thrilled by the responses of their queer followers.

Person petting cats at the NEKO Cat Cafe. Courtesy of NEKO Cat Cafe “It’s always wild when one of our videos gets lots of love, but this one felt extra sweet,” she explains. “The story made us SO happy, and we were so excited to tell folks about it. Sharing silly joyful moments with strangers is a massive part of our work in-person, so the same joy occasionally reaching tons of people we’ll never get to meet is indescribably cool.” Cait and Vi’s love story isn’t the first time the NEKO Cat Cafe has gone viral for a sweet queer cat story. A year into resident boy cat Ozzy’s life at the cafe, the staff realized he was actually biologically female, and thus started the saga of “Ozzy the Stealth King,” who quickly became an icon that people came from all over to visit.