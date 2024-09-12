10 queerest moments from last night's MTV VMAs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV; MTV/YouTube; Taylor Hill/Getty Images
While most people watch the MTV VMAs for the red carpet fashion, high production performances from their fave artists, and to see who wins and who goes home empty-handed, we were tuning in to see just how gay this year’s award show was, and we were not disappointed.
With queer pop star Chappell Roan making her VMA debut and performing live, this year’s awards show was on track to please the gays, but the whole night ended up being filled with some of the queerest moments to ever come out of MTV, and we’re delighted!
From pop stars thanking the queer community and posing with drag queens to bold fashion choices, the 2024 VMAs were gay AF.
1. Chappell Roan dressed as Joan of Arc
Chappell Roan made her VMAs debut last night, taking the red carpet by storm and performing her hit “Good Luck, Babe” in the most Sapphic-coded way possible by dressing head to toe like Joan of Arc.
2. Taylor Swift posed with Drag Race stars
Taylor Swift slayed the red carpet, won five VMA awards, and thanked her “boyfriend Travis” in her acceptance speech, but the most memorable — and gayest — part of her night was when she posed with the queens from RuPaul's Drag Race season 16.
3. Plane Jane dressed up as Chappell Roan
Drag Race season 16 star Plane Jane attended the VMAs dressed up as Chappell Roan, which may be the guest sentence ever written. While on the red carpet, Plane Jane spoke with PRIDE's sister publication Out and said that she wanted to "redeem myself in the eyes of Chappell stans."
"And I just wanted to pay homage to this classic Chappell Roan look. The song' Pink Pony Club,' it's really about the queer community," she explained. "It's about drag. And it's a love letter to drag. So I'm just here repping the queen… and, of course, giving it my little big booby twist."
4. Katy Perry thanked the LGBTQ+ community in acceptance speech
Katy Perry scoured this year’s Video Vanguard award, and during her acceptance speech, she thanked the queer community. “The LGBTQ+ community who I recognize I would not be here without, and who showed me that you can be both kind and c—nt,” she said before winking at the camera.
5. Katy Perry grinding on Doechii
Katy Perry performed a 10-minute medley of her hit pop songs "Dark Horse," "E.T.," "Teenage Dream," "Firework," "I Kissed A Girl," as well as her unreleased song, "I'm His He's Mine" featuring queer rapper Doechii. The performance was so steamy that, at one point, it looked like the two artists were scissoring each other!
6. Sasha Colby called Chappell Roan her daughter
@rupaulsdragrace
@Sasha Colby introducing @chappell roan at the #VMAs is all i needed today 🥹💘 #RPDR #DragRace #mtv #chappellroan #sashacolby #drag
Before taking the stage to perform her hit "Good Luck, Babe," Chappell Roan was introduced by Drag Race star Sasha Colby, who called Roan her "daughter."
"Pop music is inclusive," Colby said. "No matter what you look like, who you love, it's meant for everyone. And no one has revitalized that spirit more than this next artist. You have all watched her blow up, the midwest princess is in the house! Your favorite drag queen's favorite artist, here is my daughter, Chappell Roan!"
Your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen acting as mother to the hottest new queer pop star? Yes, please!
7. Chappell Roan dedicated her award to the queer community
Chappell Roan took home the statue for Best New Artist, and during her acceptance speech, she made sure to thank the LGBTQ+ community for its role in her meteoric rise to fame. “I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop,” she said at the start of her speech.
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess singer then closed her speech by saying, “For all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you because I’m one of you, and don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be.”
Combine these lovely words with her wearing a Joan of Arc-inspired chainmail look, complete with a headdress, and you’ve got the gayest speech of the night!
8. Lil Nas X's fierce red carpet look
Out gay rapper Lil Nas X stunned on the red carpet by wearing a pink cropped top space suit look that turned heads!
9. Sabrina Carpenter kissed an alien
Gay fave Sabrina Carpenter — who popped her VMA cherry by winning Son of the Year for her Sumer hit “Espresso” — surprised everyone when she made out with a blue female presenting alien during her performance of a medley of “Please Please Please” and Taste.” Not only was the mement hot, but since the VMAs took place the day after the presidential debate, people ran to social media to make countless hilarious jokes about Carpenter sucking face with a “transgender alien from prison” in reference to Donald Trump’s bonkers claim.
10. Megan Thee Stallion recreated iconic Britney Spears look
As host of the 2024 VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion wore a different outfit nearly every time she took the stage, but it was her homage to Britney Spears that had us doing a double take. Stallion recreated Spears' iconic 2001 VMA look, where she wore a bikini top with a yellow python draped over her shoulders.
While the whole look was a nostalgic throwback, the snake was the iconic accessory that made you instantly know who she was referencing. The moment also took a hilarious turn when Stallion said, "Stop the music," so someone could come to get the snake from her. "I don't know this snake, this snake don't know me," she said before squealing while crew members came to remove the reptile. "I tried to hold it down for Britney," she joked.