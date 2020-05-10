14 Celebrity Moms Who Love Their Queer Kids

It's always a good time to take a moment to shout out celebrity moms who've supported their LGBT kids through the years! Many of these moms have taken their position in the public eye to set amazing examples or love, support, and respect, and we hope their messages have been heard loud and clear by anyone looking for a role model (like mom Tish Cyrus with her child Miley, pictured). And while some may be facing a few more complications in their road to mutual understand, we hope this Mother's Day brings everyone together in peace and harmony!
Chaz Bono has been very open about his transition to the media since the late 2000s, and Cher has made her feelings throughout the process public as well. Though she originally struggled with Chaz's identity, she's now a very supportive ally and loving parent. As she explained to Britain's Sunday Times, "For the people who don’t understand it I try to help them understand, by saying, you know, ‘I just love being a woman so much, but if I woke up tomorrow and I was a man I couldn’t function. And that’s the only way to describe it to someone who doesn’t understand."
We hope her words continue to reach a wide range of folks who need to hear this!
Longtime ally and supporter of the Human Rights Campaign, Sally Field wrote a lengthy essay describing her son's experience coming into his own as a gay man, and how important being a part of that experience was to her.
"One of the great privileges of my life to have been allowed to be a part of Sam's journey," she wrote in the 2014 essay against "License to Discriminate" bills. Her words are beyond touching and she continues to be an amazing ally today!
Mary Osmond is a practicing Mormon, and her religious beliefs do not get in the way of being a very supportive mom to her openly gay daughter Jessica. "I think that my daughter deserves everything that she desires in life," she stated in an interview with Diane Sawyer, according to Huffington Post, "She’s a good girl. She’s a wonderful child. I don’t think God made one color flower. I think He made many.”
Beautifully said, Marie!
You know Anne Rice as the wildly successful author of Interview With a Vampire, but she's also the proud mom of gay son Christopher, who's also an author! Anne is a fierce supporter of the LGBT community, whose post against hate speech after Ellen Page came out picked up lots of Facebook traction. "I have banned many from the page today," the post declares, "I will no longer tolerate hate speech in the guise of Christian belief with the usual irresponsible pick and choose bible quotes and talk of "sin" and hellfire." Damn right!
Barbra and her son Jason, who is gay, are so close they even recorded a duet together in 2014! For some ultra Mother's Day charm, check out this video where she describes her first duet with her baby boy, how she descovered his singing talent, and how adorable/mega-talented they are when they sing "How Deep Is the Ocean" together.
Cybill Shepherd hit the queer kid jackpot with daughters Clementine and Ariel, who identify as bisexual and lesbian respectively. The two ladies presented their mom with the "2010 Golden Gate Award" at the GLAAD Media Awards, showing that love and acceptance is quite literally celebrated in the family!
As the daughter of a lesbian mother and a longtime advocate for LGBTQ homeless youth, Ally was immediately respectful of her genderqueer daughter Rebecca's identity. "It's difficult for me to understand a family member judging or not loving or accepting another family member because they are gay,"Ally said in an interview with the Windy City Times, "It's like when a member of the family marries someone who is of another race or religion. It's just not an issue for me."
Annette Bening and Warren Beatty's son Stephen is a gay trans writer, poet, and activist who's has also posted in-depth about his experience and identity on YouTube (you can check out one of his videos here). Though his celebrity parents aren't very vocal about his transition, he insists that they "are doing great" in a tweet from 2015.
The Color Purple author and feminist Alice Walker (who is queer) and her bisexual daughter Rebecca certainly have a complicated relationship, but at least this lengthy and very personal essay Rebecca once wrote about their turbulent (to say the least) experience as mother and daughter ends in the hope that they are one day able to reconcile. We hope they can too!
Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, also doesn't identify her sexuality specifically, but was recently in a relationship with musician ROES (formerly Angel Haze; the two have since split). Her parents certainly seem to embrace her identity, and she's been one to celebrate her Oscar award-winning mom's success on Instagram. Nothing like some public family love!
Miley Cyrus, who identifies as pansexual, and her mom Tish are very close buddies. Miley's also even posted a pic on Instagram celebrating her "hot" and "selfless" mom, because any day can be Mother's Day!
Wheel of Fortune host and icon, Vanna White's son made headlines when he started dating a Hare Krishna monk in 2013. The wheel of life's fortune gave Vanna a queer son, and if this picture is any indicator, she's doing just fine with that news!
Musician and The Gogos' lead singer Belinda Carlise has long been supportive of her son, gay writer and activist James Duke Mason. The two even did a PFLAG dialogue together where they shared personal stories about James' coming out and Belinda's reaction, and it's full of precious moments. We're so thrilled to see so many families supporting their LGBT kids, and we hope to see many more in the future!
Love for all, and a most happy Mother's Day!