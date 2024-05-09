24 celebrities who came out as straight

Sometimes the straights are the ones doing the coming out...
While a straight person confirming their heterosexuality is definitely not the same as a closeted queer person building up the courage to finally announce who they are to the ones they love (in a world that doesn't always accept them), sometimes there are circumstances where straight people find themselves having to talk about their sexuality and, for lack of a better phrase, "come out as straight." And these celebs had to do just that...
Nicholas Galitzine
Shutterstock
Sorry gays but our No. 1 baby girl is tragically, officially, straight. While speaking with GQ the Mary & George star discussed playing gay roles. “I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories,” Galitzine told GQ. “I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”
Noah Beck
Shutterstock
TikToker Noah Beck may have recently sent the gays into a panic by getting cozy with a male friend at Coachella, but they were in fact, just friends.
In July 2023 Beck opened up about his sexual identity, setting the record straight during a YouTube interview with Zach Sang. The two were discussing a video of him during a burlesque performance where a performer referred to him as gay. “People were like, ‘Is this a coming-out video?’ And I was like, ‘no, it’s just a funny video,” Beck recalled.
“I grew up with two sisters, I grew up playing soccer, and I grew up in a very female-dominated household and I’m just not afraid to be in touch with my feminine side,” he further clarified.
Austin Victoria
Courtesy of Netflix
The current season of Selling the OC is pure bisexual chaos, thank gawd, but it also led to one of its stars coming out straight, straight, straight.
The drama began with out bisexual castmate Sean Palmieri alleging that costar Austin Victoria had propositioned him. Victoria denied it on camera and followed up with a statement on Instagram. "Love is Love! I agree with this 100%. I love my LGBTQ+ friends and I have and always will support them. Period," he wrote. "Lastly, I'm a straight man." he continued in his statement. "I love my wife and we have never and will never 'experiment.' I can care less what you do in your personal life. Zero judgment here, do what makes YOU happy!"
Meek Mill
Shutterstock
Rapper Meek Mill would like you to know that he is very straight and to prove it he is sharing TMI.
Following speculation about his sexuality, in connection with the lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs Mill took to X to clarify his sexuality. “When I got a girl around me I’m f#%king her twice a day lol ask some of ya favorites… pussy don’t control me but it’s like a high,” he wrote on X. “One love to gay people, but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeeeee. I done ran red lights to get that feeling y’all weird on here like devils lol.”
Well ok then. Go off sis, we guess.
Adele
Shutterstoc
Singer and icon Adele came out as straight during one of her Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas, when a queer fan asked the "Hello" singer proposed.
“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” she said. “And my husband’s here tonight. He’s here.”
Ooop did Adele also just come out as married to her longtime boyfriend sports agent Rich Paul?
When the queer fan suggested that perhaps Adel ive it a try the singer joked, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich, You’re crazy, leave me alone!”
Tyler James Williams
shutterstock
Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams came out as straight during a powerful message of allyship to kick off Pride Month. Confused? Keep reading.
The actor took to his Instagram stories to address rumors about his sexuality and to point out how dangerous it can be for actual queer people to engage in this kind of speculation.
“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” he wrote in his Instagram Story.
“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” he continued. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning."
“It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expressing,” he added.
“I’ve been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into my platform “to push against those archetypes every chance that I get. Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues,” he explained. “I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”
“Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals,” wrote Wiallms “I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.”
“As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”
Brandon Routh
Shutterstock
During the press tour for Superman: Returns Brandon Routh addressed comments about the sexual identity of both himself and the Man of Steel.
Speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald Routh said he is prepared for fame: “It will be different. Every day I am learning how to deal with it and make it work for me … I don’t have any secrets so it will be fine.”
That includes his sexuality. “You find whatever message you want. Everybody is going to interpret the film differently…People will see the movie and realize that Superman is certainly not gay. And I am not (gay) as well, but people will have that discussion as much as they want – it is a topic for people to talk about.”
Straight and unbothered.
Danielle Radcliffe
Shutterstock
Mr. Harry Potter himself discussed rumors of his sexuality to MTV News back in 2010 while filming an announcement for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that focuses on preventing LGBTQ+ youth suicide. The actor also said gay sex was “really f**king painful” when he filmed a gay sex scene for the film Kill Your Darlings.
“I was talked through it by the director,” he said. “He would be telling me what I would be feeling in each take.”
Zac Efron
Shutterstock
Zac Efron burst onto the scene with High School Musical in his teens and has continued to be a rising star ever since. He had his first gay press interview with The Advocate in 2012, where he said all the attention from the gay community was “very flattering.”
After High School Musical and Hairspray, I've always felt embraced by the gay community, and I feel incredibly grateful and honored," he said. "This is actually a very special interview for me. I'm extremely aware of the support I've gotten from you guys over the years, and it's amazing that it's taken this long to sit down and actually discuss it, but please know that it hasn't gone unappreciated. I'm so excited to be talking to you."
Eric Stonestreet
Shutterstock
Eric Stonestreet is one half of our favorite Modern Family gay couple, but the actor himself is “openly straight.” His onscreen hubby, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is gay, jokes that Stonestreet is “gay-for-pay,” nodding to the times they have to kiss onscreen.
Stonestreet started dating pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer in 2016, and the couple became engaged in 2021.
Misha Collins
Shutterstock
This Supernatural fan-favorite had a long-running joke on the show between his character, Castiel, and one of the main brothers, Dean, in a ship often known as “Destiel.”
After seemingly coming out as bisexual himself, Collins took to Twitter in 2022 to clarify that his intentions were misspoken. "I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was 'all three' things: an introvert, an extrovert, and a bisexual," he wrote. "My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual."
He added that, even though it was not his intention to misspeak, he’s still a fierce LGBTQ+ ally.
Taron Egerton
After posting a photo of his male friend with the caption "Cutie. My boy <3" to Instagram in October of 2018, many fans thought that the Robin Hood and Kingsman star had come out as queer. Unfortuntely that wasn't the case, and in an interview the following month with the Radio Times, he cleared up rumours about his sexuality, telling people he isn't gay.
"One of the lads was at my London flat and I Instagrammed a picture of him and said, 'Look at this cutie,' and a million outlets reported I was coming out as gay," he said. "I’m not gay but two of my mates came out when I was 15 and it was a joy to support them because, as a group, we are all secure in who we are."
"I’m certainly not going to stop calling my mates cuties and gorgeous because they are cuties and they are gorgeous."
Ansel Elgort
The Baby Driver actor set the record straight on Twitter back in 2014 after rumours of his sexuality started circulating.
"Just in case it isn't clear...I like girls. A lot," he tweeted. "Also let me say if I was gay I wouldn't hide it. Being gay or straight isn't bad or good it just IS. U are who you are. Be true to yourself."
Kendall Jenner
Despite internet rumors that the reality TV personality turned fashion model was queer, Kendall Jenner set the record straight about her sexuality in a March 2018 interview with Vogue.
"I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’" she said when asked why fans on the internet think she's gay. "So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy."
She continued:
"I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before. Also, I know I have kind of a...male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide."
Darren Criss
The Emmy-winning actor who played gay serial killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story spoke about his sexuality in a 2011 interview with OUT. (Questions about Criss' sexuality surfaced soon after he got the breakout role of Blaine (Kurt's love interest) in FOX's popular musical series Glee.)
"I think it's more empowering to everybody, including myself, if I'm articulate about identifying myself as a straight male playing a gay character," he said when asked about being comfortable playing gay characters. "Ultimately, that's more powerful for both communities."
Jake Gyllenhaal
During a 2013 appearance on Inside the Actors Studio, Jake Gyllenhaal addressed the rumors of him being gay that followed him after his iconic role in Ang Lee's 2005 Oscar-winning, queer-themed film Brokeback Mountain.
"It's a huge compliment," he told host James Lipton about people thinking he's gay.
Jack Falahee
How to Get Away with Murder star Jack Falahee, who plays a gay character on the show, came out as a straight ally to LGBT people on Twitter following Donald Trump's election in 2016.
"While I’m not gay, on HTGAWM I play a character who’s in an interracial relationship with an HIV positive man," he wrote. "However, in the past I’ve declined to discuss my own sexuality in an attempt to try and dismantle the closet. Opponents to my ambiguous answers to questions surrounding my sexuality argued the importance of visibility. Ultimately, I think that my stance has been unhelpful in the fight for equality. I feel that I’ve sacrificed my ability to support the community for a more theoretical discussion about sexuality. Now more than ever, I want to offer my support to the community as an ally."
Andrew Garfield
In response to controversy that was sparked when The Amazing Spider-Man actor said he was "gay, just without the physical act," Andrew Garfield confirmed his heterosexuality in July of 2017 during an interview with BBC's Newsbeat.
Garfield has made headlines before for kissing other celebrity men, the likes of which include Stephen Colbert and Ryan Reynolds.
Cory Booker
"I'm heterosexual," the New Jersey senator and former 2020 presidential candidate told The Philadelphia Inquirer in a December 2018 interview. "Every candidate should run on their authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly importantly, talk about their vision for the country."
According to The Advocate, Booker has been asked questions about his sexuality before because of his (at the time) single relationship status. He is currently dating actress Rosario Dawson.
Shawn Mendes
Pop singer Shawn Mendes has had to "come out" as straight multiple times. After already addressing the rumors of him being gay back in 2016, he had to, once again, reiterate his heterosexuality in a November 2018 interview with Rolling Stone and a April 2019 interview with The Guardian.
"I thought, ‘You fucking guys are so lucky I’m not actually gay and terrified of coming out," Mendes told Rolling Stone, speaking about he was accused of being "too feminine." "That’s something that kills people. That’s how sensitive it is. Do you like the songs? Do you like me? Who cares if I’m gay?"
He continued:
"Maybe I am a little more feminine—but that’s the way it is. That’s why I am me."
Mark Ronson
The Oscar-winning music producer and Lady Gaga collaborator made headlines in September of 2019 when he seemingly came out as sapiosexual during an appearance on UK morning talk show Good Morning Britain, but in a follow-up interview with Rolling Stone, the DJ clarified that his comments were not a coming out.
"I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community and I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it," Ronson said, admitting he was not totally informed about what exactly it means to identify as sapiosexual, which Psychology Today defines as "someone who finds intelligence and the human mind to be the most sexually attractive feature for a potential sexual relationship."
He continued:
"It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself—like as a heterosexual white male—part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing."
Pradhyuman Maloo
Rumors about the artist and designer's sexuality started circulating online after he appeared in Netflix's addictive (and very problematic) reality dating series Indian Matchmaking in July 2020. Shortly thereafter, Maloo took to Instagram to confirm that he is not part of the LGBTQ+ community.
"And for those of you who are curious, I am not gay nor bisexual," the Indian Matchmaking star wrote emphatically.
Nicki Minaj
Eric Trump
After an on-screen gaffe during a September 2020 appearance on Fox & Friends where he said he was "part of" the LGBTQ+ community, Donald Trump's third offspring Eric (thankfully) had to clarify to The New York Post that he is, in fact, not gay or bisexual.
"To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible. As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara," Eric, whose father's administration has a long and horrible anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ political track record, told The Post.