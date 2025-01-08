Nicholas is a huge Hollywood star!
English actor Nicholas Galitzine is quickly becoming a major player in Hollywood as he grows his career on the big screen and gets cast in numerous projects.
After creating some buzz in 2016 for starring in the films High Strung and Handsome Devil, Galitzine went on to appear on TV shows such as Legends and Chambers. In 2020, the actor starred in the Sony rebootThe Craft: Legacy as Timmy, who’s moving bisexual coming out scene, regardless of how you felt about the movie, made it a must-see.
Galitzine’s career truly broke into the mainstream as he starred as Prince Robert in the Amazon Prime Video original film Cinderella released in 2021. With Camila Cabello in the titular role, and Galitzine appearing as her love interest in the movie. Since then, the actor was cast as the lead in Netflix’s Purple Hearts – and truly became a gay fave with back to back roles in Red, White, & Royal Blue and Mary & George.
Next up is is going to slay our hearts again as Prince Adam in the live-action He-Man movie, Masters of the Universe
