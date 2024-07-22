Kim Zolciak hints at a possible 'RHOA' return following Kenya Moore's shocking exit

The OG is back!

Kim Zolciak is a legendary Bravo star by appearing in multiple seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her own spin-off Don't Be Tardy.

Although she's taken some time away from the cameras, the reality star hasn't been able to stay away from the headlines as her messy divorce with Kroy Biermann continues to play out in real time.

While she may no longer be on RHOA, Zolciak is returning to reality TV by starring in the new season of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and she's not shying away from spilling all the tea on her personal life.

"I'm able to focus on Kim and experience something totally different. I had no idea how transforming this process would be. It was one of the most incredible experiences of my entire life and I needed it," Zolciak tells PRIDE.

RHOA is currently in production for a seventeenth season and dealing with a lot of cast changes. The show brought back fan-favorite Porsha Williams and producers are reportedly debating on inviting Phaedra Parks to return as well.

Zolciak has always had friendly banter with Williams and Parks, so she's not completely ruling out a RHOA return one day.

"I've been saying no all day and then something just hit me. Porsha is one of my dear friends. I absolutely love her. Phaedra makes me laugh. Maybe I could [return]. We do have such a good time together. [Porsha] might be the medicine I need."

Besides the latest cast additions, RHOA made headlines with the recent news that Kenya Moore was departing the show during the middle of production for season 17.

All of the details haven't been revealed, but it all comes down to rumors that Moore allegedly photoshopped inappropriate photos of one of her co-stars and printed them out on posters at a cast event.

"I was absolutely flabbergasted and disgusted by what she did. It was the lowest of the low. I've always known how flawed her character was. She talked about my kids in the past inappropriately. She was very disrespectful to me. I think it's the best decision ever. She should have left many years ago," Zolciak says.

As if her personal life wasn't juicy enough, Zolciak is jumping into another crazy reality with Surreal Life debuting its new season on MTV.

Tyler Posey, Macy Gray, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Josie Canseco, Johnny Weir, and Chet Hanks all join Zolciak for a ton of mayhem and hilarious challenges. As fans will see, Hanks and Zolciak even spark up a bit of a showmance throughout the season.

"I can't confirm or deny anything, but Kim is awesome. We get along great," Hanks says.

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets premieres tomorrow night on MTV. To see the full interview with Zolciak, check out the video below.