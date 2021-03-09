We're Cackling At Whoopi's Reaction to Meghan McCain's Latest Rant

Whoopi Goldberg has blessed us with another meme after today's episode of The View.

As is their job on the daytime talk show, Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Meghan McCain alongside the rest of the cast discussed this week's latest hot topic: that explosive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey about distancing themselves from the royal family.

According to Out, the buzzed-about interview special has become the most-watched televised event since last year's Oscars, and in it, Harry and Meghan give drop bombshell after bombshell about their treatment by the British press and the Royal Family over the past few years.

"According to them, how dark their son's skin might be was a topic of conversation among the Royal Family, and Markle was not allowed to get the support she needed when she had suicidal thoughts. In early 2020 the pair were stripped not only of the security provided to them by the Royal Family but also their financial allotment which eventually led them to take Tyler Perry's offer and live in one of his homes until they could figure out their next moves. The interview seemed to draw a line in the sand with Markle and Harry on one side and the 'firm' behind the Royal family on the other."

McCain proudly took a hard "monarchies are stupid" stance that seemed to confuse the others, most notably Goldberg.

"I do not want to defend the monarchy. I’m a red-blooded 100-percent American who celebrates freedom anyway I can," she said before praising Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey for "single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did."

Whoopi's reaction is absolute perfection and Twitter cannot stop cackling at it.

Bless you, Whoopi.