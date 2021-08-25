JoJo Siwa Shares How She Keeps Her Girlfriend Kylie Prew ‘So Happy'

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew recently appeared on the podcast Success with Jess, hosted by Siwa’s mother Jessalynn, and it was eye opening in the best possible way. The two opened up about falling in love, working through their challenges, and offering their best relationship advice. It’s all pretty adorable.

While the two made it very clear that they’re “so happy” in their relationship, like all couples they’ve faced their share of challenges over the last seven months of dating. Their advice for navigating those tough times: let it go.

“This is going to sound stupid but don’t hold grudges over stupid things because it’s dumb and it’s going to waste your time,” Prew said. “It’s not going to matter in an hour, it shouldn’t matter then. So it’s like just let it go. Because at the end of the day, if you both really want it to work you’ll make it work. So don’t hold grudges, that’s stupid.”

Siwa relies on classic advice to help them keep their connection healthy. “No matter what, never go to sleep mad. Never go to sleep mad. Always end with an ‘I love you.’ Always end with an ‘I’m frustrated but tomorrow it won’t matter’,” she said.

For Siwa, it’s all about learning to be empathetic with Prew and working to understand one another’s lives. “That’s something that took me a second to realize that we don’t live the same lives and we have very different things in our lives and there was a learning curve for me,” she shared.

Fortunately, Siwa says arguments are typically uncommon between the two of them — they even have some silly (again, adorable) nicknames for one another like “my pretty girl”, “love bug”, and “baby”.

The two first went Instagram official on their one-month anniversary back in February, just days after Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. On the podcast, Siwa recalled how it was “still scary” to come out despite knowing her family would accept her. “It was easier actually for me to admit to the world than it was to the closest people to me,” she said.

Siwa first came out on social media by posting a photo of herself wearing a shirt reading “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” Naturally, fans had questions. One asked what her label was, and although Siwa didn’t declare one, she did make it clear that she was coming out. “I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay. It’s awesome and the world is there for you,” she responded.

Siwa explained that she’s still not quite ready to pick a label, but she has a front runner: “I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual.” Siwa later elaborated on her label to People, saying, “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

Regardless of how Siwa identifies, all that really matters is she's here, queer, and happy in her relationship with Prew.

Watch the full interview here.