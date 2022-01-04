Cardi B Calls Homophobes Ugly: ‘Every Bad B**ch Has a Gay Best Friend'

We're only four days into 2022 and Cardi B has a new decree for all the homophobes out there.

“Every bad bitch have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin,” she wrote on Twitter. “If you homophobic you just ugly.”

The tweet came out of the blue this morning unprompted, so it's not clear why B felt the need to tweet on behalf of bad b**ches everywhere, but we certainly appreciate it!

Though B is currently married to Migos member Offset, she has talked openly about her attraction to women in the past. B's own sister Hennessy is bisexual and B is an open supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, even volunteering to marry newly-out actor Kal Penn and his longtime fiance, Josh. “I’m down. I’ll get my suit,” she said at the time.