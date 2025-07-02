Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jonathan Bailey knows his way around a woodwind

Jurassic World: Rebirth star showed off his clarinet skills with a solo on the film’s score.

Jonathan Bailey plays the clarinet
@ClassicFm/IG
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoJuly 02 2025 / 2:47 PM
Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

See Full Bio

Is there anything Jonathan Bailey can’t do? We know he can act, he can sing, he can dance, he can make literally every human swoon, and he can wear the hell out of a pair of “slutty little glasses.” Turns out he's a wiz on a woodwind too.

Today, @ClassicFm released a video on Instagram of the Jurassic World: Rebirth star paying a visit to the famed Abbey Road Studios, where composer Alexandre Desplat was recording the score for the film with a 105-piece-strong orchestra.

The actor has been performing music since he was five, and he played in an orchestra when he was 18. “If you could have told me at that age that one day there was an opportunity to play with a 105-piece orchestra at Abbey Road with Alexandre Desplat conducting both the John Williams score and also his own incredible original score, I would not quite believe it,” said Bailey in the video. Initially, the actor was there just to sit in on the session, but Desplat invited him to play the clarinet solo for his character, as well. Bailey, initially surprised, put his lips to the instrument and proceeded to blow everyone away.

“That was a highlight, a highlight of my life,” Bailey added. Can this man be any more charming? Every time we think he’s peaked, he finds a new way to make us absolutely adore him. What he recorded that day is the version that appears in the film.

Watch the video below.

Jurassic World: Rebirth opens in theaters today.

jonathan baileyjurassic world rebirth

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Michael Cimino
Interviews

Michael Cimino is proudly embracing his 'twunk' status & dishing on his love for the LGBTQ+ community

Caitlin Clark & Sydney Colson
Sports

WNBA stars Caitlin Clark & Sydney Colson's naughty moment on IG live has fans giggling

Jonathan Bailey plays the clarinet
Celebrities

Jonathan Bailey knows his way around a woodwind

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC