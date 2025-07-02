Jonathan Bailey knows his way around a woodwind

Is there anything Jonathan Bailey can’t do? We know he can act, he can sing, he can dance, he can make literally every human swoon , and he can wear the hell out of a pair of “ slutty little glasses .” Turns out he's a wiz on a woodwind too.

Today, @ClassicFm released a video on Instagram of the Jurassic World: Rebirth star paying a visit to the famed Abbey Road Studios, where composer Alexandre Desplat was recording the score for the film with a 105-piece-strong orchestra.

The actor has been performing music since he was five, and he played in an orchestra when he was 18. “If you could have told me at that age that one day there was an opportunity to play with a 105-piece orchestra at Abbey Road with Alexandre Desplat conducting both the John Williams score and also his own incredible original score, I would not quite believe it,” said Bailey in the video. Initially, the actor was there just to sit in on the session, but Desplat invited him to play the clarinet solo for his character, as well. Bailey, initially surprised, put his lips to the instrument and proceeded to blow everyone away.

“That was a highlight, a highlight of my life,” Bailey added. Can this man be any more charming? Every time we think he’s peaked, he finds a new way to make us absolutely adore him. What he recorded that day is the version that appears in the film.

Watch the video below.