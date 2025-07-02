Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Zac & Dylan Efron just turned a casual lake day into the thirst trap of the summer

Two brothers, one boat, and zero shirts is the exactly what we need.

Zac & Dylan Efron just turned a casual lake day into the thirst trap of the summer

Zac & Dylan Efron spending a shirtless weekend together

Instagram.com/DylanEfron
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanJuly 02 2025 / 2:18 PM
Andrew J. Stillman
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
See Full Bio

If you heard a collective splash on gay Instagram this week, that was the sound of everyone diving into Zac andDylan Efron’s latest IG drops.

Zac, 37, kicked things off with a carousel that opened on him shirtless at the helm of a speedboat, aviators on, arms flexing like it’s still Baywatch press-tour season. Swipe once and he’s carving a perfect wake-surf line. Swipe again and you get him strolling the dock in nothing but board shorts and a strategically slung blue towel. Scroll to the end for an adorable sunset video with the bros trading cowboy hats.

Dylan, 33, answered with a slick montage set to Briscoe’s “Easy Does It.” Over the text prompt “Describe summer in one word,” the Traitors champ cannonballs off the deck, plays around with some handstands, and shares some dock time with his brother and longtime girlfriend Courtney King, whom he playfully tosses into the water.

Predictably, comment sections became a parade of parched reactions.

“Save a horse, ride Zac and Dylan Efron,” claimed one user.

“Zac and Dylan Efron not at the same time bc they’re brothers but idk one can tag in while the other goes to the gym and vice versa idk,” said another.

The Efrons have history here: Dylan’s infamous “back arch” photo sent Insta into meltdown last year, and Zac has done his own share to catch our attention. But this joint flex hits more wholesome, homosocial, and dripping with bro-bod glory.

While we wait for another summer roundup, queue the screenshots, crack a seltzer, and remember hydration is a lifestyle, especially when two shirtless Efrons are out making waves.

zac and dylan efron

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Michael Cimino
Interviews

Michael Cimino is proudly embracing his 'twunk' status & dishing on his love for the LGBTQ+ community

Caitlin Clark & Sydney Colson
Sports

WNBA stars Caitlin Clark & Sydney Colson's naughty moment on IG live has fans giggling

Jonathan Bailey plays the clarinet
Celebrities

Jonathan Bailey knows his way around a woodwind

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC