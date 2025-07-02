Zac & Dylan Efron just turned a casual lake day into the thirst trap of the summer

“We talked about getting together and marrying each other, but he was very adamant that he wanted to take a lot more time or that I had to prove myself and my love for him or dedication to sobriety before he would even consider something so serious,” Lexi tells PRIDE.

Lexi announced last month that she was entering rehab to deal with her substance abuse issues and mental health. This was after Groff had broken up with her because she “was a mess” and he needed her to get clean and get her life in order before he would commit to her.

Lexi started using cocaine to stay awake because her performing and traveling schedule had gotten so intense, but the problem only snowballed from there. Going on Drag Race was a dream come true for the drag queen, and her “nose and body” thanked her for being forced to stop snorting cocaine while filming or risk getting kicked off the show.

“So that was a 43-day break. I had the best little forced sobriety,” Lexi says, calling it her own “little wellness retreat.”

Courtesy of Josh Astor (@joshastorphoto) But once filming was over, her drug problem that she had managed to hide — even from her Drag Race cast mates —continued to get worse, and she started using every day. “It was a little problem, let’s say, in the background, and once the full-fledged reality of touring and I think just like the success overnight, really kind of carried me away into that lifestyle to where it was just everyday, and I had no control over it whatsoever,” she admits. For a moment, it looked like the pair wouldn’t reunite when things went badly at rehab and Lexi had to leave early. The facility she was at wasn’t providing the services they promised, didn’t educate the staff on the LGBTQ+ community, and began treating her differently from the cisgender women who were also patients there. So, to preserve her mental health, Lexi checked herself out. “They weren’t prepared for Lexi Love, darling,” she quips before taking on a serious tone. “It just got to me at a certain point. Everybody has their breaking point.” Luckily, Lexi has been able to preserve her sobriety outside of rehab and put in the work to get her life in order. Groff never stopped calling and texting, even when Lexi was in rehab, so the two got back together and mutually decided to propose to each other less than a month later.