Zac & Dylan Efron just turned a casual lake day into the thirst trap of the summer

If you heard a collective splash on gay Instagram this week, that was the sound of everyone diving into Zac andDylan Efron’s latest IG drops.
Zac, 37, kicked things off with a carousel that opened on him shirtless at the helm of a speedboat, aviators on, arms flexing like it’s still Baywatch press-tour season. Swipe once and he’s carving a perfect wake-surf line. Swipe again and you get him strolling the dock in nothing but board shorts and a strategically slung blue towel. Scroll to the end for an adorable sunset video with the bros trading cowboy hats.
Dylan, 33, answered with a slick montage set to Briscoe’s “Easy Does It.” Over the text prompt “Describe summer in one word,” the Traitors champ cannonballs off the deck, plays around with some handstands, and shares some dock time with his brother and longtime girlfriend Courtney King, whom he playfully tosses into the water.
Predictably, comment sections became a parade of parched reactions.
“Save a horse, ride Zac and Dylan Efron,” claimed one user.
“Zac and Dylan Efron not at the same time bc they’re brothers but idk one can tag in while the other goes to the gym and vice versa idk,” said another.
The Efrons have history here: Dylan’s infamous “back arch” photo sent Insta into meltdown last year, and Zac has done his own share to catch our attention. But this joint flex hits more wholesome, homosocial, and dripping with bro-bod glory.
While we wait for another summer roundup, queue the screenshots, crack a seltzer, and remember hydration is a lifestyle, especially when two shirtless Efrons are out making waves.