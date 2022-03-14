Dolly Parton Bows Out of Consideration for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton is once again being called a class act after removing herself from consideration for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The truly legendary performer was up for consideration for the honor for the very first time, nominated alongside other heavy hitters such as Pat Benatar, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Lionel Richie, Kate Bush, and more.

Parton hardly would have been the first country singer inducted into the Hall of Fame had she been chosen, but she issued a statement Monday morning insisting she hadn’t yet earned her spot.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

She also added that she hoped to be up for consideration again in the future and said the nomination “inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future,” which she says she has always wanted to do.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who genuinely doesn’t think Dolly freakin’ Parton has earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but the way she bowed out so as not to split the votes won praise.

And yes, we will be expecting that rock album!