10 comedy specials to watch instead of Dave Chappelle or Ricky Gervais, because we're DONE with them

Baby, it's 2024 and we are moving on!
Courtesy of Netflix; YouTube; Max
This week was, uh, not a great one for queer and trans stand-up comedy fans.
Both Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle dropped new comedy specials and wouldn't you know it they both doubled and tripled down on their transphobia.
Sigh.
This is not OK. It’s also just bad comedy. But sadly we can’t make these anti-trans comedians go away, however, we can do is give them dust while celebrating comics who actually deserve our time and laughter. Thankfully there are a lot of comics and specials available to stream online, right now, to do just that. Here are 10 to get the laughter started.
Fortune Feimster “Good Fortune”
The always delightful and hilarious Fortune Feimster has us giggling in this special with stories about her proposal gone hilariously awry, dealing with online trolls, and challenges to her butch identity.
Where to watch: Netflix
Bob the Drag Queen “Woke Man in a Dress”
Our beloved Drag Race season 8 winner is at the peak of her comedic powers in her latest special. Bob takes down anti-vaxxers, pronouns, racists, homophobes, and the youth.
Where to watch: YouTube
Mae Martin “Sap”
Mae Martin’s deeply personal, hilarious, and absurd Martin opens up about the freedom they feel after top surgery, an enormous moose, and why the kids at rehab nicknamed them “bathwater.”
Where to watch: Netflix
Jarrod Carmichael “Rothaniel”
This powerful stand-up special marked this now-out comedian Jarrod Carmichael's public coming out. In it, he opens up about sharing his story with his friends (who took it the hardest) why coming out late offers more challenges, and dating his “vanilla king.”
Where to watch: Max
Tig Notaro “Happy to be Here”
Tig Notaro is truly living her best life and it's hilarious. This special explores her marital bliss, pets, and actual the joys of parenting. This is what queer joy looks like.
Where to watch: Netflix
Wanda Sykes “Not Normal”
Wanda Sykes is a comedy icon and this special is a reminder of why she’s at the top of the comedy game. In this special Sykes comes for The Bachelor, getting older, and introduces the audience to “Ester”. IYKYK.
Where to watch: Netflix
Hannah Gadsby “Nanette”
Nanette isn’t just a comedy special, it’s a moment. You will cry both tears of laughter and heartbreak in this profound, hilarious, star-making special about queerness, identity, and mental health.
Where to watch: Netflix
James Acaster “Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999”
While James Acaster may be our sole straight comic on this list he is an ally and his call out — by name — of Ricky Gervais and his edge lording over transphobia makes this cathartic as well as a hilarious watch.
Where to watch: Vimeo
Mateo Lane “The Advice Special”
Just as the name implies, this comedy special sees Mateo Lane simply taking questions from the audience and spinning them into comedic gold. Whether it’s Grindr hookup advice, long-distance relationship advice, or even an impromptu song, Lane shows off he is a true master of his craft, even on his toes.
Where to watch: YouTube
Joel Kim Booster “Psychosexual”
This steamy special from your boyfriend Joel Kim Booster will have you giggling over his reaction to having his nudes leaked online, his thoughts on threesomes, code-switching while traveling in red states, and that time he visited a cat cafe.
Where to watch: Netflix
"Verified Stand-Up:
Looking for more voices all in one place? This two-episode special features 10 comic sets including queer folks and allies alike. Including Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez.
Where to watch: Netflix