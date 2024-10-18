Nick Smith finally said the thing we all know about gays and Halloween out loud

Influencer Nick Smith is calling other gays out for the Halloween costumes he just knows everyone is going to put together this year, like every other year.

"You know that meme where it's the drawing of the horse, and it's incredibly detailed, and as the drawing goes on, it fiddles out?" he asked during a recent episode of the I Never Liked You podcast he co-hosts with Matteo Lane. "That is gay Halloween costumes."

He went on to clarify what he meant, talking about the "incredibly ornate detail" that often goes into the top half of a costume, "and then just jockstrap and sneakers."

"That was basically me last year," Lane admitted, laughing. "I was sexy Squirtle."

"Yes. Every gay — detail, detail, detail, jock," Smith said.

Is he wrong? Mmm, no, there's definitely some truth to that. Halloween has long been used as an excuse to dress up in wild and raunchy costumes. And for some people, going all out means striking that chaotic balance between showing off their costuming skills and showing off...other things they've got going for them.