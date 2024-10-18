Scroll To Top
Comedy

Nick Smith finally said the thing we all know about gays and Halloween out loud

Nick Smith finally said the thing we all know about gays and Halloween out loud

Matteo Lane; Nick Smith
@thatnicksmith09/TikTok

And there's nothing wrong with that!

rachelkiley

Influencer Nick Smith is calling other gays out for the Halloween costumes he just knows everyone is going to put together this year, like every other year.

"You know that meme where it's the drawing of the horse, and it's incredibly detailed, and as the drawing goes on, it fiddles out?" he asked during a recent episode of the I Never Liked You podcast he co-hosts with Matteo Lane. "That is gay Halloween costumes."

He went on to clarify what he meant, talking about the "incredibly ornate detail" that often goes into the top half of a costume, "and then just jockstrap and sneakers."

"That was basically me last year," Lane admitted, laughing. "I was sexy Squirtle."

"Yes. Every gay — detail, detail, detail, jock," Smith said.

Is he wrong? Mmm, no, there's definitely some truth to that. Halloween has long been used as an excuse to dress up in wild and raunchy costumes. And for some people, going all out means striking that chaotic balance between showing off their costuming skills and showing off...other things they've got going for them.

@thatnicksmith09

Gays on Halloween are nothing if not consistent! Watch the full episode at thekink in my bio! @MatteoLane #halloween #podcast #ineverlikedyou #matteolane #nicksmith

Ultimately, Smith admitted he just isn't a big fan of Halloween.

"When I can't see people's faces, it really freaks me out. Especially here in the city... And it's like, the costume aspect? I mean, it's fine. The candy? I don't love candy," he said. "Now I know why I'm single."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ComedyViralHalloween
halloweenhalloween costume
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceThe Pride Store Halloween

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio