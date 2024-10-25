Scroll To Top
Comedy

Do lesbians scissor? Comedians aim to end the debate once and for all and we're HOWLING

Catherine McCafferty; Jordan Myrick
@catherine_mccaff/TikTok

A mystery as old as time itself.

rachelkiley

A podcast conversation is reigniting a classic debate — Do lesbians really scissor?

Catherine McCafferty broached the topic during a recent episode of Pretty Gay in which she chatted with fellow comedian Jordan Myrick.

"People are also spreading rumors that lesbians don't scissor, which I don't understand," McCafferty said. "I'm like, that's not true."

"It's literally all I do," Myrick deadpanned.

The two commiserated over apparent frustrations that even lesbians are saying scissoring isn't a thing.

"I'm like, 'Then what are you doing?'" Myrick fired back, before turning the blame onto the wider availability of strap-ons in the midwest.

@catherine_mccaff

The rumors AREN’T true… right? #wlw #funnyvideo #funny #bedroom #dating #datenight #single #couple #lgbtq

The back-and-forth left viewers amused as they desperately tried to parse out whether the conversation was for real or just messing around, which actually proves quite thoroughly how confused society as a whole remains about the mythology of scissoring.

"I don't know what's real and what's satire anymore," one person commented.

Others were down to get into the nitty gritty of it all, actually making the argument either for or against scissoring.

"I'm always fighting for my life having to explain that we do in fact scissor," wrote @enbysaurus. "Also I'm always having to explain what tribbing is."

"shits too much work for not enough pay," @t_simpai countered, while others pointed out it simply doesn't work for everyone.

"I feel like I'm being gaslit," another person admitted after watching the video.

Will this debate ever be settled? Or will the public at large continue to wonder whether lesbians really scissor for all of eternity?

"some do some don't who cares," wrote one viewer.

And actually yeah, okay, mystery solved, everyone!

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

