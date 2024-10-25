Do lesbians scissor? Comedians aim to end the debate once and for all and we're HOWLING

A podcast conversation is reigniting a classic debate — Do lesbians really scissor?

Catherine McCafferty broached the topic during a recent episode of Pretty Gay in which she chatted with fellow comedian Jordan Myrick.

"People are also spreading rumors that lesbians don't scissor, which I don't understand," McCafferty said. "I'm like, that's not true."

"It's literally all I do," Myrick deadpanned.

The two commiserated over apparent frustrations that even lesbians are saying scissoring isn't a thing.

"I'm like, 'Then what are you doing?'" Myrick fired back, before turning the blame onto the wider availability of strap-ons in the midwest.