Don't lie... you've seen some of Austin Wolf's videos.



The popular adult entertainer skyrocketed to stardom in a short amount of time and has no signs of slowing down.

However, even stars like Wolf have humble beginnings and the model opened up on his own coming out journey in a Men.com interview for Pride Month.

"I remember being on the phone with my mom and she found out [I] was going to be a gay bar. We both hung up in little bit of anger. For a month, we didn't speak a lot and she was confused. Eventually, she came around and had questions," Wolf says.

As time went on, Wolf's mother grew very supportive of his sexuality and even encouraged other members of his family to accept him for who he is.

"It's our job not to be angry. It's our job to educate. My mother's very proud [and] very supportive. She called every family member we have."

Once he began his career in sex work, Wolf says his mother didn't bat an eye and immediately supported his path in adult entertainment.

"She's like, 'As long as it's safe and as long as you're happy. I'm sure you're going to be the best, because you've always been the best in everything you've ever done.' She's never seen any of my content and she's by far my biggest fan."

Men.com is releasing a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month. Fans can watch the content by following the studio on Instagram.

To hear more of Austin Wolf's story, check out the clips above and below.