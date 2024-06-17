Scroll To Top
ComingOut

Austin Wolf reveals how he came out and explained his raunchy job to his family

Austin Wolf reveals how he came out and explained his raunchy job to his family

Austin Wolf Gay Porn Adult Film
Men.com

The adult entertainer is getting candid on his journey to fame.

rickycornish

Don't lie... you've seen some of Austin Wolf's videos.

The popular adult entertainer skyrocketed to stardom in a short amount of time and has no signs of slowing down.

However, even stars like Wolf have humble beginnings and the model opened up on his own coming out journey in a Men.com interview for Pride Month.

"I remember being on the phone with my mom and she found out [I] was going to be a gay bar. We both hung up in little bit of anger. For a month, we didn't speak a lot and she was confused. Eventually, she came around and had questions," Wolf says.

As time went on, Wolf's mother grew very supportive of his sexuality and even encouraged other members of his family to accept him for who he is.

"It's our job not to be angry. It's our job to educate. My mother's very proud [and] very supportive. She called every family member we have."

Once he began his career in sex work, Wolf says his mother didn't bat an eye and immediately supported his path in adult entertainment.

"She's like, 'As long as it's safe and as long as you're happy. I'm sure you're going to be the best, because you've always been the best in everything you've ever done.' She's never seen any of my content and she's by far my biggest fan."

Men.com is releasing a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month. Fans can watch the content by following the studio on Instagram.

To hear more of Austin Wolf's story, check out the clips above and below.

From Your Site Articles
ComingOutFamousGayPeoplefilmVideoViralSexGayEntertainmentLifestyleLGBTQ+Love&Sex
adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmaustin wolfcelebritiesentertainmentfilmgay pornnsfwpornpornstarinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio