We’re Gagged Over How Many Adult Scenes Austin Wolf Shot In A Single Day

We're tired for him.... but definitely not of him.

Austin Wolf is one of the most recognizable stars in the adult entertainment industry and he's taking his passion for his craft to another level. After all, he's the CEO of popular fan site, 4MyFans, and a studio exclusive at Men.com.

The model recruited the top porn stars from around the world to attend his inaugural Collab Week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at the stunning Almar Resort.

With so many guys at the palm of his hand, Wolf wasted no time filming with as many as he could while staying at the gay destination. His record number of collabs in one day? Eleven. Yes, eleven.

"Wait 'til you see these guys... and the matchups? There were moments where I'm making this stuff, and I know eleven sounds like a lot, but you're just in awe. You're getting to watch them work. I'm super proud of me and my team," Wolf tells PRIDE.

Even though eleven collabs a day certainly sounds like a ton, Wolf had very high hopes when bringing so many adult entertainers together. He wanted all of the creators to have plenty of content across platforms so that each model could end the year on a very positive note.

"Did we do everything I wanted to do? No, but I'm a little crazy... but from a realistic standpoint? More than we ever expected. This is going to break your Instagram. It's immense. Everyone supported everyone else and that's what I think Collab Week should be. I think it's one of the bigger successes of the week."

For those curious as to how many scenes Wolf filmed in total while staying in PV for the week... we have the answer for you.

"I guess it's probably close to the 40 range... but 40 real collabs, not just these three or four minute videos that happen sometimes, especially in public. I think somewhere in the 40 to 45 range... it could be more. Taking a step back and not doing 17 a day every single day was perfectly acceptable."

Our minds are still spinning from this! To see the full interview with Austin Wolf, check out the video below.