Scroll To Top
Sex

We’re Gagged Over How Many Adult Scenes Austin Wolf Shot In A Single Day

We’re Gagged Over How Many Adult Scenes Austin Wolf Shot In A Single Day

We’re Gagged Over How Many Adult Scenes Austin Wolf Shot In A Single Day
Courtesy of Tony Valadez

The adult entertainer certainly put in work on his recent trip to Puerto Vallarta.

rickycornish

We're tired for him.... but definitely not of him.

Austin Wolf is one of the most recognizable stars in the adult entertainment industry and he's taking his passion for his craft to another level. After all, he's the CEO of popular fan site, 4MyFans, and a studio exclusive at Men.com.

The model recruited the top porn stars from around the world to attend his inaugural Collab Week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at the stunning Almar Resort.

With so many guys at the palm of his hand, Wolf wasted no time filming with as many as he could while staying at the gay destination. His record number of collabs in one day? Eleven. Yes, eleven.

"Wait 'til you see these guys... and the matchups? There were moments where I'm making this stuff, and I know eleven sounds like a lot, but you're just in awe. You're getting to watch them work. I'm super proud of me and my team," Wolf tells PRIDE.

Even though eleven collabs a day certainly sounds like a ton, Wolf had very high hopes when bringing so many adult entertainers together. He wanted all of the creators to have plenty of content across platforms so that each model could end the year on a very positive note.

"Did we do everything I wanted to do? No, but I'm a little crazy... but from a realistic standpoint? More than we ever expected. This is going to break your Instagram. It's immense. Everyone supported everyone else and that's what I think Collab Week should be. I think it's one of the bigger successes of the week."

For those curious as to how many scenes Wolf filmed in total while staying in PV for the week... we have the answer for you.

"I guess it's probably close to the 40 range... but 40 real collabs, not just these three or four minute videos that happen sometimes, especially in public. I think somewhere in the 40 to 45 range... it could be more. Taking a step back and not doing 17 a day every single day was perfectly acceptable."

Our minds are still spinning from this! To see the full interview with Austin Wolf, check out the video below.

Austin Wolf Filmed Up to 11 Videos Per Day During His 'Collab Week'youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
SexfilmVideoViralInterviewsTravelLove&Sex
interviewssexy picssexaustin wolfpornpornstaradult entertainmentadult filmadult entertainment industrygay sex
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio