YouTuber and Comedian Lilly Singh Comes Out as Bisexual, Fans Rejoice

What year is it? Oh right, 20BiTeen!

YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh came out as bisexual last night and we are SO here for this being apart of 20-bi-teen.

Singh, who is also known by her stylized YouTube channel name ||Superwoman||, posted a super casual tweet last night, ticking off boxes on a list reading “female, coloured, bisexual.”

“Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers,” she added. “No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same x”

Female

Coloured

Bisexual



Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers.



No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x

— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

Singh’s YouTube channel became popular in part for her comedic reenactments and observations of life with Indian parents, and how they react to current pop culture in North America (the Singh family is based in Canada). Her videos have since grown to include a number of guest appearances from celebrities, including her forever fave and eternal crush, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While fans who watch Singh’s videos and have clocked her nose ring along with how many beanies she wears may have been somewhat anticipating this day’s eventual arrival, it doesn’t change how excited everyone has been for the comedian to embrace and share her truth.

WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU IM LEGIT CRYING pic.twitter.com/j6bLs3mAdi — Jasmine (@Lillys_Snacccc) February 25, 2019

me reading this:

Female: OH YES YOU DAMNNNNN FINE

Coloured: (WITH A U, Y'ALL) - yas we love a cultured queen

Bisexual: omg so prou- WAIITTTTTTTTTT WHAAAAAAAATTTTTTTTTTT — TS Vancouver 's Lilly (@teamsuperVANC) February 25, 2019

lily i had no idea you were queer too, i love u even more now! it’s amazing to see another brown person be out and proud about their sexuality — leo kaLyan (@leokalyan) February 25, 2019

proud of you bbg so happy you’re finally comfy enough to say this out loud!!!!! — MEDICATE STREAM & DL NOW! (@TheGabbieShow) February 25, 2019

And one fan even pulled this brilliant record out of the archives:

Well in that case, Welcome to the family. #proud pic.twitter.com/tcgxCfiNyc — A human (@AnnMend34) February 25, 2019

Beautiful. Truly.

Singh followed up her revelation a few hours later with a tweet thanking everyone for their support.

“Words can’t describe how much it means,” she wrote.

Thank you so much for the love and positivity. Words can’t describe how much it means. I appreciate you all. Group hug — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

Welcome to the LGBTQ fam, Superwoman!! We're glad to have you.