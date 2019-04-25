#ComingOut

Is Taylor Swift About to Come Out? Here's Why Fans Think So

taylor-taylor-swift-gay-queer-bisexual.jpg

What's with all the rainbows???

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
April 25 2019 6:59 PM EDT

Is Taylor Swift...queer? 

That question has been on the lips of many LGBTQ fans' lips following Swift's cryptic rollout of her upcoming era of music.

It's a heated point of contention among stans, as Swift has openly dated several high profile men throughout her public career. But if you dig a tiny bit into the annals of the internet, you'll quickly find countless Swiftian conspiracy theorists who believe Swift has been deep in the closet and dating women for the last ten years. 

Forever a skeptic, I ask those excited queer fans, "what proof do you have?"

They have none, but they have a lot of hunches. So let's take a look...

Earlier today, Swift tweeted a picture of herself leaning against a pastel-winged butterfly wall with no less than three rainbows in it and a giant "ME!" smack dab in the center. Interesting...

She announced in the tweet that she's sitting down with Robin Roberts, an openly gay woman, in an exclusive interview on ABC tonight at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Whatever could they bond over?

That weird countdown she's been teasing on her website for the last few weeks? It concludes on April 26th, which just happens to be Lesbian Visibility Day. Okay lesbians, I'm listening...

At the TIME 100 Gala this week, Swift performed her piano ballad, "New Years Day," and many fans believe she changed the lyrics from "I want your midnights" to "I want her midnights." This might be another lanny/yaurel situation though because no one seems to be one-hundred percent certain of what she's saying. 

This tweet by the verified Taylor Swift Nation fan account sure does feature a lot of rainbows... Tweeted on January 1st, the 115 rainbows count down exactly to, you guessed it, April 26th. 

Taylor Swift has made her donations to LGBTQ groups in Tennessee very public. 

Butterfly emojis have been all over her Instagrams of late. "Due to the butterfly migration in Southern California maybe I’ll just stay outside," she said on March 14th. What do butterflies represent? Metamorphosis...

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

And just look at all these damn rainbows! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love you guys. So much. : @presleyannphoto @gettyimages

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4.26

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ME! by the one and only @valheria123

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

We have no idea what Swift is about to do, but even if she just tells us that the next single is called "Rainbow," she'll surely stop the internet either way. 

