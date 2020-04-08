Rebecca Black Comes Out As Queer, Opens Up About Her Sexuality

YouTube personality and viral "Friday" singer Rebecca Black just opened up about her sexuality, confirming that she identifies as queer.

During a recent interview on the Dating Straight podcast, the influencer and singer (who shot to fame in 2011 after her original song "Friday" went massively viral) delved into her views about sexuality being a spectrum, and how she had avoided coming out publicly in the past.

"I made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out,' but just to...people started asking and I stopped not responding," Black said.

Teen Vogue reports that Black has addressed her sexuality in past YouTube videos on her channel, but has never explicitly labeled herself until now.

"It's like the f*/cking quarantine, every day is different," she replied when asked about how she ID's now. "It's something that over the past few years I've obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself. I think to me the word queer feels really nice."

She continued:

"I've dated a lot of different types of people, and I don't really know what the future holds. Some days I feel a little more on the gay side than others."

Welcome to the family, Rebecca!