Last night, athletes from across the country gathered for ESPN’s annual ESPY Awards, and the women's sports stars slayed the house down.
Women’s sports have been getting more attention than ever this year. Ilona Maher has made everyone in the U.S. care about rugby, queer couples like Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers have eagle-eyed fans following women’s basketball, and women’s soccer and the WNBA are getting so popular that both leagues have added new teams.
While plenty of straight male athletes took center stage at the ESPYs last night, it was the LGBTQ+ women and the athletes queer women are obsessed with that really stole the show.
Daria Berenato attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Daria Berenato, who made history in 2015 when she became the first openly queer woman to wrestle in the WWE, stunned at the ESPYs by looking cooler than everyone else in the room with a piercing-inspired look.
Ilona Maher at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images
Ilona Meher scored the award for Best Breakthrough Athlete. “My message stays the same: strong is beautiful, strong is powerful. Sexy is whatever you want it to be, and I hope more girls can feel how I feel,” she said during her speech.
Azzi Fudd attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Azzi Fudd looked stunning rocking a pastel purple dress on the red carpet. Fingers crossed next year, she and girlfriend Paige Bueckers show up in coordinating fits!
Azzi Fudd’s girlfriend Paige Bueckers might not have been able to attend the award show because she had a WNBA game to play in, but she still managed to play hype woman for her boo.
(L-R) Erin Regan and David Walters accept the Pat Tillman Award for Service during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Soccer alum Erin Regan was being honored for an incredible reason. When she left the Washington Freedom, she became a firefighter and was given the Pat Tillman Award for Service at last night’s award show, alongside David Walters.
Diana Taurasi at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Diana Taurasi was a legend on the court, but she’s managed to win on the red carpet too where she sported a killer suit and sunglasses combo. Oh Diana, the woman you are!
(L-R) Alex Morgan and Diana Taurasi accept the Icon Award during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
What an icon! WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, who spent 20 years in the league with the Phoenix Mercury, was given the Icon Award alongside retired soccer star Alex Morgan.
Erin Regan at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images
Erin Regan was a huge soccer star, and now she saves lives for a living. She's the whole package!
Ilona Maher at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images
Everyone is arguing over which Hollywood starlet should play Wonder Woman next, but we’d like to nominate Ilona Maher to be the famous Amazonian.
Alyssa Thompson attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage
Queer soccer star Alyssa Thompson walked the ESPYs red carpet in a minidress short enough to make any sapphic weak in the knees.
Ilana Kloss (left) with Billie Jean King at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Gay sports royalty were also in attendeance. Tennis legends Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss married each other back in 2018 and attended the award show arm in arm.
(L-R) Erin Regan and Kelly Regan attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Erin Regan and her wife Kelly Regan looked amazing together on the red carpet.