Every year, women’s sports are gaining popularity. More and more people are tuning in to the WNBA, attending NWSL games, and even keeping up with women’s college sports.
Despite the rising popularity, women’s sports are still underrepresented on TV and when it comes to funding. But there are a handful of amazing podcasts that are making waves by covering every facet of the world of women’s sports, and giving the athlete their due.
From queer retired athlete couples chatting about their love of the game to daily sports news deep dives to a show about the business of women’s sports, there is something for every sports fan.
A Touch More
Iconic soccer power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe host A Touch More, where they break down women’s sports news, do deep dives into the ways pop culture and sports intersect, share their own stories from the pitch, and interview other female athletes.
Listen to A Touch More.
The RE—CAP Show
Another amazing podcast hosted by married soccer stars! This time, it’s two-time USWNT World Cup champions and Olympians Tobin Heath and Christen Press. The show offers an unfiltered look at women’s soccer worldwide and features the unbeatable chemistry of its two hosts. Heath and Press share stories from their own lives, spit hot takes that are usually spot on, and even make crucial announcements, like when Heath announced her retirement from the sport on air.
Listen to The RE—CAP Show.
Fudd Around and Find Out
Ok, so technically this one isn’t out yet, but with UConn star player — and Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend — Azzi Fudd as the host, we’re guaranteed to be listening to every episode. Fudd Around and Find Out is set to be iHeart Women’s Sports' first-ever podcast dedicated exclusively to women’s sports and will provide a platform for underrepresented voices in the world of sports.
Listen to Fudd Around and Find Out.
The Women’s Hoops Show
On The Women’s Hoops Show, host Jordan Robinson is joined by a former player or expert to do a deep dive into the WNBA, college basketball, and the newly launched Unrivaled league. It’s your one-stop shop for everything women’s basketball!
Listen to The Women’s Hoops Show.
The Equalizer Podcast (NWSL)
Hosted by Claire Watkins and Pardeep Cattry, The Equalizer Podcast is the leading source for women’s soccer news and analysis. It’s well known for its journalistic approach to the world of the NWSL and will keep you up to date on everything happening within women’s soccer.
Listen to The Equalizer Podcast (NWSL).
Locked on Women’s Basketball
This one-of-a-kind daily podcast is hosted by Howard Medal and the staff of The Next, who are joined by an all-star lineup of guest hosts to discuss all of the latest news in women’s hoops, from the WNBA to the NCAA and even international women’s basketball.
Listen to Locked on Women’s Basketball.
Sports are Fun!
Sports are Fun! is hosted by Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion Kelly O’Hara and her co-host Greedy Diaz. With a rotating cast of hosts and guests, the podcast dives into everything from the world of women’s sports and will remind you why you’re a sports fan to begin with. The show has only been around since February but it’s already earned a spot in the rotation.
Listen to Sports are Fun!
The [Female] Athlete Project
Olympic gold medalist Chloe Dalton hosts The [Female] Athlete Project, a weekly podcast covering women’s sports news, everything from the WNBA to women’s golf.
Listen to The [Female] Athlete Project.
Keeping Track
Keeping Track is hosted by Roison McGettigan, Alysia Montano, and Molly Huddle, three Olympic runners and moms who tell the stories of inspiring figures in the world of women’s sports, discuss what’s going on in Women’s Track and Field, and get serious about the running industry.
Listen to Keeping Track.
Hear Her Sports
Former professional cyclist Elizabeth Emery hosts Hear Her Sports, where she shares the stories of female athletes who are breaking down barriers and changing the world of women’s sports. Podcasts that break down games or dive into sports news are wonderful, but it’s also invaluable to have a place where female athletes are given the platform to tell their stories.
Listen to Hear Her Sports.
The Business Case For Women’s Sports
On every episode of The Business Case For Women’s Sports, host Caroline Fitzgerald interviews leaders in women’s sports who deep dive into data, marketing strategies, and sponsorship deals, all in the name of proving just how lucrative women’s sports can be.
Listen to The Business Case For Women’s Sports.