Adult star Reece Scott reveals how his friends reacted to his spicy career

It's no easy task working in the adult entertainment industry.
For nearly two years, Reece Scott has become one of the top daddies in the business and he has no signs of slowing down. As a Carnal Media model, the star is hoping he can film more sexy videos for years to come.
"I wish I would have started this sooner. That said, I'm going to go with this as long as I possibly can. I'm having a good time and as long as I can keep up with the younger guys, I will be around as long as they'll have me," Scott tells PRIDE.
Scott was initially hesitant to enter the industry at a mature age, but after taking some time to reflect on it, the model made the leap and has enjoyed every second of the ride.
"Follow your dreams! Don't let anything or anyone hold you back. If you really want to do something, you should be able to do it. I never looked back. I have no regrets and I'm having the time of my life! I love all these guys I work with. It's been a great time."
One of the hardest parts of becoming an adult performer is telling friends and family. While he hasn't fully opened up to his blood family just yet, Scott has received so much love from his friends and chosen family.
"Everyone in my life, except my immediate family, knows. Everyone has been very supportive. If my family finds out, I don't really care. When I'm dead and gone, who's going to care? Why live your life for other people? If they find out, they find out. I thought about telling them, but I don't have any plans to do that."
Fans can follow Reece Scott on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.