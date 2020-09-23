13 Celebrities Who Came Out As Bisexual in 2020

Though this isn't the first time the "Save Room For Us" singer has opened up about being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, Tinashe opened up about her bisexuality in an August Interview with the Gay Times where she talked about how although she didn't assign herself a label when it came to her own sexuality in the past (mostly because of other people and their lack of knowledge when it comes to bisexuality), she is comfortable enough now to call herself bi.

"It’s not that I don’t like putting a label on it, but when you say you’re bisexual, a lot of people think...they just have a lack of understanding about what it is. And I tend to shy away from terms (I guess this is the theme of my life!) that make people want to categorize me or put me in a box," she told the mag. "I don’t like that shit. But — but — I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I’m bisexual. I’m somewhere on the spectrum. You know?"