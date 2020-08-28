Tinashe Opens Up About Her Bisexuality

"Human beings are so versatile. I don’t understand why we’re so obsessed with categorizing each other."

Tinashe is publicly opening up about her bisexuality!

In a recent cover story for the latest issue of queer UK publication Gay Times, the "Save Room For Us" singer talked about how although she didn't assign herself a label when it came to her own sexuality in the past (mostly because of other people and their lack of knowledge when it comes to bisexuality), she is comfortable enough now to call herself bi.

"It’s not that I don’t like putting a label on it, but when you say you’re bisexual, a lot of people think...they just have a lack of understanding about what it is. And I tend to shy away from terms (I guess this is the theme of my life!) that make people want to categorize me or put me in a box," she told the mag. "I don’t like that shit. But — but — I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I’m bisexual. I’m somewhere on the spectrum. You know?"

She continued:

"It’s not like all bisexual people like men and women equally — or like all bisexual people are a certain type of person. Human beings are so versatile. I don’t understand why we’re so obsessed with categorizing each other." "I never wanted people to think that I used it for attention. There are so many f—ing stereotypes about being bisexual that made me want to shy away from talking about it. I’m much more open to having those discussions now."

This isn't the first time Tinashe has publicly discussed being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Back in 2011, when the singer was 18 years old, she tweeted about how she likes both boys and girls, and about how she has so much love to give.

According to Rolling Out, she also wrote a (now-deleted) Tumblr post in 2012 where she talked more about how she didn't necessarily want to have to label herself.

"I don’t necessarily want to put a title on it, ‘cause as soon as you put a title on it, people, you know, put it into a category where it has to be 50/50," Tinashe wrote. "But I definitely know that I have an attraction to everyone and I love everybody."

And she also opened up to Huffington Post back in 2016 about not having to assign labels to things.

"I feel, like, nowadays, people are a little bit more understanding of the fact that other people don’t necessarily want to assign themselves one particular thing or another," she said. "That’s all a part of how we’re growing and progressing as a society. I think it’s exciting that we don’t have to be so black and white, because the world isn’t black and white."

However she wants to label herself, we're so, so glad Tinashe is comfortable enough to share her journey with her bisexuality openly with the world! And we have no choice but to stan!