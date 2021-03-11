Demi Lovato Says Ending Engagement Helped Her Explore Her Queerness

The singer and activist is opening about her sexuality and how she's doesn't want to be with anyone of the opposite sex.

Singer, actress, and activist Demi Lovato is opening up about how a recent breakup helped her realize more about herself — and her queerness.

In a recent interview with Glamour for their March cover story, the 28-year-old pop songstress revealed that her very public breakup with actor Max Ehrich felt like a sign for her to finally explore more about her sexuality and start living her truth.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Lovato told the magazine.

She continued:

"This past year I was engaged to a man and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

Lovato then opened up about how being with other women feels right to her, and how, at this time, she doesn't really want to be with anyone of the opposite sex.

"I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right," she said.

"Some of the guys I was hanging out with — when it would come time to be sexual or intimate — I would have this kind of visceral reaction," Lovato said. "Like, 'I just don’t want to put my mouth there.' It wasn't even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex."

Demi came out as dating both men and women back in 2017 in her Simply Complicated YouTube documentary, where she had to address rumors surrounding her sexuality after she was spotted holding hands with Lauren Abedini, an openly lesbian musician.

In the doc, Demi revealed that she's single, dating around, and just matched with a woman on the celebrity dating app Raya after getting out of her six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama.

"I am on the dating app with both guys and girls," she said at the time. "I am open to human connection. Whether that's through a male or a female, it doesn't matter to me."

Congrats on continuing to live your truth, Demi!