#ComingOut

Ava Phillippe Opens up About Her Sexuality: ‘I’m Attracted to People'

Here's what Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter had to say about her sexuality.

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
January 07 2022 5:25 PM EST

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, has opened up about her sexuality in an Instagram Q&A. 

The 22-year-old allowed her 996k followers to ask her questions on her Instagram story and she answered a few, including if her life would be different if her parents weren't celebrities, the key to a successful romantic relationship, and if she likes boys or girls. 

"I'm attracted to... people!" Philippe answered casually. "Gender is whatever." 

Philippe currently attends UC Berkeley where she takes Sociology, Psychology, and Social Welfare classes. 

From her years as an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, it's clear that her mom, Reese Witherspoon, loves and supports her daughter. 

We love to see it!

