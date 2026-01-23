Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

These sexy adult models won big at the 2026 GayVN Awards

The world's hottest content creators took home the gold in Las Vegas.

Sir Peter, Rhyheim Shabazz, Dom King at the GayVN Awards.

Sir Peter, Rhyheim Shabazz, Dom King at the GayVN Awards.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJanuary 23 2026 / 2:21 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Award show season has officially kicked off!

The sexiest gay adult performers from across the globe traveled to Sin City to celebrate all of the viral steamy content from the past year at the 2026 GayVN Awards.

This year's ceremony had trophies handed out for a range of categories that include Best Actor, Best Feature, Performer of the Year, Best Newcomer and more. Check out the highlights below!

Performer of the Year - Sir Peter

After winning the coveted Performer of the Year trophy at the GayVN Awards two years in a row, Rhyheim Shabazz has now been officially dethroned by his best friend Sir Peter.

Sir Peter has taken over the globe since his debut in the adult entertainment industry at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he's starred in countless amounts of viral and critically acclaimed erotic films, so it only seemed fitting that 2026 would be the year he'd secure the show's highest honor.

It's important to note that Shabazz didn't walk away empty-handed. The sexy model took home the award for Best Duo Sex Scene along with Mister Roger.

Best Newcomer - Jake Mathews

Jake Mathews may have just hit four years as an adult performer, but the star won Best Newcomer at the 2026 GayVN Awards.

Last year at the Carnal Media House, Mathews revealed his biggest piece of advice for anyone hoping to build a career in adult entertainment in the near future.

"Be kind to yourself when you join the industry. Everyone has something to give. I think that's a really beautiful thing to remember. For now, I'm just living in the moment," Mathews says.

Best Actor (Featurette) - Reese Rideout

22 years into his career as an adult entertainer, Reese Rideout secured another top award for his shelf of accolades by winning Best Actor at the 2026 GayVN Awards.

Rideout won the trophy for his leading role in The Bussycal for Men.com, which featured the star singing, dancing, and naturally, depicting adult content in the steamy film.

Best Supporting Actor - Dom King

Dom King is known for securing a couple fan-voted awards at the GayVN Awards in the past, but the sexy model has now earned himself a couple of the top accolades at the 2026 ceremony. In fact, he walked away with the most wins compared to any of the other nominees.

Besides winning Favorite Top and Hottest All-Male Creator Collab thanks to the fans, King also secured trophies for Best Supporting Actor and Best Fourgy Scene alongside Malik Delgaty, Filou Fitt, and MrDeepVoice.

To see the full list of the winners at the 2026 GayVN Awards, head to the official website here.

gay sexhomosexualadult entertainmentpornstarporngayvn awardsgayinstagramadult filmadult contentsexcelebrities

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

​Drag queen Lauren Banall and Erika Kirk
Culture

Drag Queen felt 'helpless and gaslit' so she created her viral Erika Kirk act & broke the internet

Sir Peter, Rhyheim Shabazz, Dom King at the GayVN Awards.
Celebrities

These sexy adult models won big at the 2026 GayVN Awards

Nick Davis
Interviews

Meet Nick Davis — the very handsome gay contestant on 'Trainer Games'

Bethany Brown in a scene from Murder in a Small Town
Perspectives

Christianity taught me to hide. Queerness taught me to bloom

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC