These sexy adult models won big at the 2026 GayVN Awards

Award show season has officially kicked off!
The sexiest gay adult performers from across the globe traveled to Sin City to celebrate all of the viral steamy content from the past year at the 2026 GayVN Awards.
This year's ceremony had trophies handed out for a range of categories that include Best Actor, Best Feature, Performer of the Year, Best Newcomer and more. Check out the highlights below!
Performer of the Year - Sir Peter
After winning the coveted Performer of the Year trophy at the GayVN Awards two years in a row, Rhyheim Shabazz has now been officially dethroned by his best friend Sir Peter.
Sir Peter has taken over the globe since his debut in the adult entertainment industry at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he's starred in countless amounts of viral and critically acclaimed erotic films, so it only seemed fitting that 2026 would be the year he'd secure the show's highest honor.
It's important to note that Shabazz didn't walk away empty-handed. The sexy model took home the award for Best Duo Sex Scene along with Mister Roger.
Best Newcomer - Jake Mathews
Jake Mathews may have just hit four years as an adult performer, but the star won Best Newcomer at the 2026 GayVN Awards.
Last year at the Carnal Media House, Mathews revealed his biggest piece of advice for anyone hoping to build a career in adult entertainment in the near future.
"Be kind to yourself when you join the industry. Everyone has something to give. I think that's a really beautiful thing to remember. For now, I'm just living in the moment," Mathews says.
Best Actor (Featurette) - Reese Rideout
22 years into his career as an adult entertainer, Reese Rideout secured another top award for his shelf of accolades by winning Best Actor at the 2026 GayVN Awards.
Rideout won the trophy for his leading role in The Bussycal for Men.com, which featured the star singing, dancing, and naturally, depicting adult content in the steamy film.
Best Supporting Actor - Dom King
Dom King is known for securing a couple fan-voted awards at the GayVN Awards in the past, but the sexy model has now earned himself a couple of the top accolades at the 2026 ceremony. In fact, he walked away with the most wins compared to any of the other nominees.
Besides winning Favorite Top and Hottest All-Male Creator Collab thanks to the fans, King also secured trophies for Best Supporting Actor and Best Fourgy Scene alongside Malik Delgaty, Filou Fitt, and MrDeepVoice.
To see the full list of the winners at the 2026 GayVN Awards, head to the official website here.