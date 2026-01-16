Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Adult star Jake Mathews reveals the highlight of his steamy career

The sexy gay model is getting candid on his rise to success.

Adult star Jake Mathews reveals the highlight of his steamy careerplay icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJanuary 16 2026 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Jake Mathews is the name on everyone's lips!

The sexy gay model is about to hit four years in the adult entertainment industry, but in many ways, he's just getting started.

While creating content at the Carnal Media house last year, the performer opened up on how he's been able to stand out in a very competitive scene.

"It's very saturated right now. Uniqueness is difficult, but at the end of the day, there's only one you. Being in the industry, it makes you a little more confident and a lot more secure. Secure is such a perfect word for it," Mathews tells PRIDE.

Mathews has built a very strong fanbase who's obsessed with his steamy videos, but the star has humble beginnings like many popular models today.

"When I first started, I was so in my head. I'm constantly anxious all the time. Some of the most beautiful people in the world are very insecure. That insecurity can manifest in many different ways. For me, it's anxiety."

Thankfully, Mathews has been able to combat his insecurities by working alongside many talented entertainers who make him feel very comfortable on and off set.

"Be kind to yourself when you join the industry. Everyone has something to give. I think that's a really beautiful thing to remember. For now, I'm just living in the moment."

Fans can follow Jake Mathews on Instagram here. To see the full interview from the Carnal House, check out the video at the top of the page.

adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmcelebritiesentertainmentgaygay sexpornpornstarinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

From left: Julie Chu, Shane and Ilya in 'Heated Rivalry' and ​Jesse Kortuem.
Sports

5 times athletes lived out the plot of 'Heated Rivalry' in real life

Jesse Kortuem
News

​Hockey player's viral coming-out was 'overwhelming' in 'the best way possible'

Alexander Skarsgård attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards.
Celebrities

Alexander Skarsgård rocks a sexy singlet in steamy new pics

Vinnie Hacker attends Revolve Festival 2025
Celebrities

31 steamy pics of Vinnie Hacker, 'Euphoria's tattooed new hunk

Quinn Shephard and Gabby Windey
TV

Everything we know about Gabby Windey's upcoming 'raunchy' thriller set in an all-girls' school

Sense8, Below Her Mouth, Tipping the Velvet
Culture

9 steamiest strap-on scenes in movies and TV, and where to watch them

© Equal Entertainment LLC