Adult star Jake Mathews reveals the highlight of his steamy career

Jake Mathews is the name on everyone's lips!
The sexy gay model is about to hit four years in the adult entertainment industry, but in many ways, he's just getting started.
While creating content at the Carnal Media house last year, the performer opened up on how he's been able to stand out in a very competitive scene.
"It's very saturated right now. Uniqueness is difficult, but at the end of the day, there's only one you. Being in the industry, it makes you a little more confident and a lot more secure. Secure is such a perfect word for it," Mathews tells PRIDE.
Mathews has built a very strong fanbase who's obsessed with his steamy videos, but the star has humble beginnings like many popular models today.
"When I first started, I was so in my head. I'm constantly anxious all the time. Some of the most beautiful people in the world are very insecure. That insecurity can manifest in many different ways. For me, it's anxiety."
Thankfully, Mathews has been able to combat his insecurities by working alongside many talented entertainers who make him feel very comfortable on and off set.
"Be kind to yourself when you join the industry. Everyone has something to give. I think that's a really beautiful thing to remember. For now, I'm just living in the moment."
Fans can follow Jake Mathews on Instagram here. To see the full interview from the Carnal House, check out the video at the top of the page.