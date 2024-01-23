Meet the hot guys who've previously won Performer of the Year at the GayVN Awards

You'll definitely recognize a few of these men.
Instagram @diegosans @maxkonnordaily @cade__maddox
All of porn's biggest names are coming together once again for the GayVN Awards!
Every type of adult entertainer heads to Sin City to see if they've won a coveted award, film some content, and realistically... enjoy that open bar.
While Performer of the Year may be the biggest award of the night, there's plenty of other trophies handed out to deserving winners in categories like Best Director, Best Leading Actor, and of course the fan-voted awards like Favorite Body, Favorite Daddy, Favorite Bottom... you get the idea.
Fun fact, the GayVN Awards had a hiatus from 2010 to 2018. A lot of the winners prior to the 2018 ceremony have since retired and no longer have an online presence, so for this list, we're going to focus on recent winners.
To kick off our coverage of the 2024 GayVN Awards, let's take a trip down memory lane and admire all of the sexy guys who've won Performer of the Year in the past six years.
2019 - Wesley Woods (Tie)