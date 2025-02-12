Search form

Gay

Adult star Dom King opens up on his favorite steamy scene & winning big at the GayVN Awards (exclusive)

The popular content creator is living his best life.

rickycornish

It's Dom King's world and everyone is living in it.

The sexy model is continuing to flex his dominance in the adult entertainment industry and he has no signs of slowing down.

Following his big night at the 2025 GayVN Awards, the star is now getting candid on his journey to success and how he's continuing to achieve his dreams.

Read the exclusive interview below and don't forget to follow Dom King on Instagram here.

How were the GayVN Awards?

GayVNs is something I really look forward to every year. After last year, I made it my mission to come back and leave as a winner —and my fans really pulled through. I felt like a celebrity! I got to plan my look, walk the red carpet, and have my photo taken. It was an incredible night. Plus, I was having a great hair day — my signature "high body count hair." My outfit was John Varvatos, my watch was Shinola, and the theme was Born in Detroit.

Congratulations on your win! What does receiving the GayVN Favorite Porn Star Creator award mean to you?

I was really stoked! In my opinion, it’s the best award to win because it’s fan-voted. That means the world to me. I had support from all over — from Europe to Hong Kong to Australia. It’s a huge achievement! Last year, I was named Grabby’s Best Newcomer and now this! It’s definitely going on my list of accomplishments: Eagle Scout, Class President, College Grad. I even have a Cleveland Cavs championship ring with my name engraved on it.

Why do you think the fans voted for you?

I really invest in my fans. I’m not just here for a quick buck or chasing social media likes — I’m thinking long-term. I think fans appreciate that I’m authentic. My content has personality. Abs will only get you so far. I’ve made sure that sex isn’t my entire identity. I like to show my humor on Twitter and in my scenes. My humor is dry, so it’s not for everyone, but that’s what makes me me.

Is there a particular scene or project you’re most proud of from the past year?

Probably my scene with Ashton Summers, Lie to Me. That one really hit home for me. I think a lot of people related to the storyline — it’s about being trapped in the closet and living a double life. That was my life — my old life. Seeing myself on-camera reminded me of who I used to be and how happy I was when I was being my authentic self. Plus, Ashton is hot... he would make anyone smile!

What’s it like working with MEN?

I love working with MEN. Every day on set is something new and different. Our musical just came out — the first one in the gay industry! It’s super campy, and we worked hard on it, but honestly, it was the most fun I’ve had in a long time. We even spent a day in a recording studio in downtown San Diego — something I never would’ve experienced if I was working a regular job in the suburbs. I am truly thankful for MEN. I feel like they keep me on the straight and narrow. It gives me accountability to show up and be my best with something to work toward. One of my producers gives me strong, honest criticism, which I actually appreciate. In an industry full of narcissism, you need people who will check you sometimes.

What’s next for you?

This industry won’t be forever for me. The adult industry may have made me, but it won’t be all of me. That said, Dom King isn’t going anywhere anytime soon — I’ve got a few more GayVNs I want to cross off my list! Right now, I’m diving into everything I can. I’ve got my hand in a bunch of different cookie jars. I’m doing romance novel covers and I’m starting to get into event planning. I'm actually hosting my first event in my hometown with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. Most people don’t know this, but thirteen years ago when I was bartending at a gay bar in Detroit while still closeted, I worked this same event — and now, I’m the one throwing it. It’s truly come full circle. I’m trying to go the Kim Kardashian route—start with a sex tape and then get my face everywhere!

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

