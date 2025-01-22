These sexy adult entertainers won big at the 2025 GayVN Awards

The best part of January? Undoubtedly, the GayVN Awards.

Adult entertainers around the world all head to Las Vegas to celebrate the hottest content created throughout the year.

With plenty of spicy categories awarding the biggest and brightest in porn, the annual Sin City event is the best opportunity to get up close and personal with the top content creators.

PRIDE spoke with the winners on the red carpet of the 2025 GayVN Awards, so check out their reactions to taking home the gold below.

Rhyheim Shabazz - 2x Winner See on Instagram For the second year in a row, Rhyheim Shabazz won Performer of the Year at the GayVN Awards! The star also secured an award for Best Duo Sex Scene alongside Sir Peter. It's no surprise that this sexy hunk continues his reign in adult entertainment as his spicy content continues to dominate worldwide. "It would be surreal [to win again], but it would be motivating. It would let me know I'm on the right track. I'm appreciative of everything I've gotten so far, so it's not a must. I'm looking forward to 2025 and whatever opportunities come," Shabazz tells PRIDE.

Cade Maddox - 3x Winner See on Instagram Cade Maddox also had a big night at the GayVN Awards. The model took home earned the most amount of awards in the fan-voted categories by winning Favorite C*ck, Favorite Body, and Favorite Top. "It's always an honor, especially how long I've been doing this. It's an honor to still be nominated with the young meat that's still coming up, but it's even cooler to win something. The big honor is just being nominated," Maddox says.