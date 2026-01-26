Celebrities say they are being censored by TikTok after speaking out against ICE

In the wake of Border Patrol's deadly shooting of VA nurse Alex Pretti, celebrities are speaking out about TikTok suppressing videos critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Hacks star Megan Stalter said she's leaving TikTok because she believes the social media app is censoring videos she made that were critical of ICE.
Stalter joined other celebrities who have been critical of ICE following the shooting of Pretti, the second U.S. citizen to be shot and killed by ICE agents, less than a month after the extrajudicial killing of Renee Good.
“I've tried for hours to upload the same video, and it wouldn't show it to one person,’ she wrote on her Instagram account. 'ABOLISH ICE! Delete TikTok!'
The out actress and comedian wrote on her Instagram account that she will be “downloading and deleting” her TikTok account because the app “is under new ownership and we are being completely censored and monitored.”
Stalter also pointed out that TikTok’s latest update to its privacy policy, since being bought by an investor group headed by Trump ally and Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, allows the social media site to collect sensitive information about its users, including their “sexual life or sexual orientation, status as transgender or nonbinary, citizenship or immigration status.”
But according to TechCrunch, this language has been included in the privacy policy since Aug. 2024, and wasn’t changed in response to the Trump administration’s latest escalation of immigration enforcement, and is “primarily there to comply with state privacy laws like California’s Consumer Privacy Act.”
Stalter isn’t the only celebrity who TikTok has allegedly been suppressing or shadow-banning — the stealthy restriction of a creator’s content so that it becomes less visible to social media users and followers. Pop star Billie Eilish has also claimed her brother, singer-songwriter Finneas, has had his video calling out ICE suppressed on TikTok.
In her Instagram Stories, Eilish posted a screenshot of Finneas’ anti-ICE TikTok video that showed him only having 114 likes, writing that “TikTok is silencing people btw.”
However, less than 24 hours later, the video where Finneas said Pretti “was being beaten to a pulp on the ground, he didn’t draw his weapon. He had a weapon on him legally. And they shot the f**k out of him,” has more than 220,000 views and over 70,000 likes on TikTok.
It’s unclear if TikTok is censoring celebrities who are speaking out against the actions of ICE in Minneapolis, but footage of Pretti being shot by Border Patrol agents is still available on the app, where you can also find commentary about the shooting from political content creators and reports from news organizations.
PRIDE contacted Megan Stalter and Finneas, but neither immediately responded to a request for comments.