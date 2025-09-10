Watch: Self-professed ICE defender threatens protestors, accidentally pepper-sprays herself instead

In a world where politicians are actively trying to dismantle LGBTQ+ rights, immigrants’ rights are being attacked by the Trump administration, and MAGA supporters feel emboldened to act as racist as they want, it can be hard to find catharsis.
Until today, when a video of an “ICE defender” pepper-spraying herself in the face went viral.
At a protest against the actions of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Portland, Oregon on September 8, an ICE-loving right-wing counter-protester was threatening the peaceful activists with a can of pepper spray or mace.
But the woman clearly didn’t know how to use the spray she was waving in the protesters’ face because she accidentally sprayed it into her own eyes when she decided to unleash the pepper spray onto the anti-ICE activists.
“Dont’ you f*cking come after me, it’s harassment. I’ll fucking spray it,” she said as the protesters can be heard calmly asking why she is here, to which she responds, “To support ICE.”
“Take one more f*cking step,” she threatened before spraying herself directly in the face when she intended one of the protesters to be her target.
This small but dedicated group of community members protest outside of the ICE building on South Macadam Avenue most days despite crackdowns from police and Trump announcing that he may send troops to Portland to put an end to the protests that he claims have “ruined” the city, and made it “like living in hell.”
The woman then tried to pretend nothing was wrong, even saying “I don’t care,” before dousing her eyes in water.
Despite harassing the protesters and threatening to pepper-spray them, multiple activists tried to come to her aid and offer help.
“It backfired on her,” one of the protesters can be heard saying.
If you're going to f around, you'd better be prepared to find out!