Kevin McHale slams 'pathetic loser' Dean Cain for joining ICE

Kevin McHale is treating Dean Cain with the respect he deserves after the former Superman actor announced this week that he'll be joining ICE.

"Look, I know the entertainment business is in shambles, but imagine being so out of work and desperate for attention (I would know) that you join Ice?" the Glee alum wrote on X, sharing a post from @PopCrave featuring Cain's announcement. "Fucking pathetic loser."

Cain, who has been extremely loud about his political affiliation over the years, posted a video to social media earlier this week calling himself a "sworn law enforcement officer as well as a filmmaker." "I thought it was important to join our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans; not just talk about it. So I joined up."

See on Instagram He then went on to try to recruit others to join ICE, claiming that the masked organization has arrested "hundreds of thousands of criminals" since Donald Trump returned to office. Cain conveniently failed to mention the numerous people who aren't "the worst of the worst" who have been arrested in ICE raids, including undocumented immigrants with no prior criminal records, people who are in the country legally, and full-fledged American citizens. In fact, of the 57,861 people arrested by ICE as of the end of June (a far cry from "hundreds of thousands," Dean Cain), nearly 72% have no criminal convictions. Of course, that doesn't fit the narrative Trump, MAGA Republicans, and "pathetic losers" like Dean Cain want the world to believe. Like McHale, plenty of other people watching Cain's little show are under the impression that this is just another desperate quest for attention from a man who just isn't as relevant as he wants to be.

"Dean Cain joined ICE because it's full of men who are cosplaying 'good guy gets bad guy' fantasies. They all genuinely think they look like this when they're rounding people up in Home Depot."

"That Family Guy skit about Dean Cain is aging better every year."

"Jennings: Having someone like Dean Cain out touting it—It's going to help them recruit. Lahan: It's not 1995. No one cares what Dean Cain thinks."

"Dean Cain had to join ICE because he couldn't get any acting gigs. It was that or Walmart greeter."

"'dean cain is my favorite superman.' said nobody ever in all of human history."