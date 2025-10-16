Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Megan Stalter’s take on her 'Hacks' character’s sexuality makes so much sense

The OUT 100 honoree is spilling.

Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter

Erik Carter
Joel Medina
By Joel MedinaOctober 16 2025 / 11:22 AM
Joel Medina
Joel Medina (he/him) is a proud LGBTQ+ person of color who spent his life devouring all things pop culture - for better and worse (he watched Final Destination way too young). Born and raised in LA County, he spent his summers watching every movie he could find for free online and spent his school years reading books instead of paying attention in class. From horror to Heartstopper to the wildest reality shows you’ve ever seen, he’d love to talk with you about it all!
See Full Bio

When Megan Stalter speaks, we listen—especially when she’s spilling about her character, Kayla, in the hit HBO series Hacks.

“I’ve … been playing Kayla gay,” said bisexual comedian Megan Stalter in her interview for the Out100. “But she has a boyfriend probably as well.”

Stalter first gained fame through her portrayal of this party girl turned hilariously cutthroat manager, who actively chooses to never read the room. And when she isn’t purposefully making Kayla one of the queerest characters on this already inclusive show, Stalter uses her to show off the irreverent style of comedy this performer has quickly become known for.

Stalter has taken every chance to make audiences laugh (and sometimes cringe) in the four years since Hacks’ premiere. She famously acted as one of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most awkward guest judges ever—to the utter delight of RuPaul himself—and even had the starring role in Lena Dunham’s Netflix romantic comedy Too Much. “I would describe my work as bizarre, perfect, life changing,” explained Stalter. “And smarter than people that don’t get me think.”

Even with all this under her belt, the comedian is showing no sign of slowing down. Whether it’s breaking the internet with her coffee cup-themed dress at the VMAs or using the Emmys red carpet to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, Stalter has quickly proven herself to be one of the most eye-catching, influential queer performers today. Deborah Vance would be proud!

You can read all about Meg Stalter and other queer icons making history in the Out100!

hacksmegan stalterout 100

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Matt Bomer attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey.
Interviews

Matt Bomer reacts to 'Mid-Century Modern' getting canceled (exclusive)

Two gay men sitting on a beach
Answers & Advice

What is an 'explorationship' and are LGBTQ+ daters doing it? Dating experts weigh in

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC