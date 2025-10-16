Megan Stalter’s take on her 'Hacks' character’s sexuality makes so much sense

When Megan Stalter speaks, we listen—especially when she’s spilling about her character, Kayla, in the hit HBO series Hacks.
“I’ve … been playing Kayla gay,” said bisexual comedian Megan Stalter in her interview for the Out100. “But she has a boyfriend probably as well.”
Stalter first gained fame through her portrayal of this party girl turned hilariously cutthroat manager, who actively chooses to never read the room. And when she isn’t purposefully making Kayla one of the queerest characters on this already inclusive show, Stalter uses her to show off the irreverent style of comedy this performer has quickly become known for.
Stalter has taken every chance to make audiences laugh (and sometimes cringe) in the four years since Hacks’ premiere. She famously acted as one of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most awkward guest judges ever—to the utter delight of RuPaul himself—and even had the starring role in Lena Dunham’s Netflix romantic comedy Too Much. “I would describe my work as bizarre, perfect, life changing,” explained Stalter. “And smarter than people that don’t get me think.”
Even with all this under her belt, the comedian is showing no sign of slowing down. Whether it’s breaking the internet with her coffee cup-themed dress at the VMAs or using the Emmys red carpet to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, Stalter has quickly proven herself to be one of the most eye-catching, influential queer performers today. Deborah Vance would be proud!
