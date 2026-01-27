7 'bad' gay movies we love anyway and where to watch them

If you love All of Us Strangers, Moonlight, or Brokeback Mountain, good for you. Those are all fantastic movies that were critical darlings. But there are also some gay movies that are both "bad" and indicative of exquisite taste.

If you can find just as much enjoyment in a raunchy comedy as an arthouse movie like Queer, then we want to be friends because clearly you are a person of taste and sophistication.

Some of these are hidden gems that deserve to be cult classics, and others are so-bad-its-good movies that will have you laughing so hard you start crying. They might not be critical faves, but that's ok because only people with amazing taste will get how great they are.

Eating Out Eating Out Ariztical Entertainment The first movie that spawned a five-film franchise should be required viewing. Yes, it’s cheesy and raunchy, relies on mistaken identity and mishaps, and the one-liners feel outdated nearly two decades later, but it’s also hilarious and a perfect time capsule of the 2000s. Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Another Gay Movie Another Gay Movie Velvet Film Another Gay Movie is a queer and very campy parody of American Pie, which follows a group of high schoolers who make a pact to lose their anal V-cards before heading off to college. The satire is silly and raunchy, and while the humor might not work for everyone, it’s another of those must-see early aughts movies. Where to watch: Tubi

BearCity BearCity SharpLeft Studios BearCity is one of those movies you never hear people talking about, but it turned into a trilogy for a reason. First of all, bears don’t get enough love, and this movie is full of hairy men with tummies and big daddies decked out in leather, but second of all, if you want a movie that is both funny and earnest, then look no further. This movie is a cult hit for a reason! Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Latter Days Latter Days TLA Releasing This movie, about three Mormon missionaries who end up living next to a gay guy who makes a bet that he can sleep with one of them, somehow stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Amber Benson, Rob McElhenney, and Jacqueline Bisset — yes, the Jacqueline Bisset. Latter Days may fall into cliched tropes and veers close to the idea that a guy has to turn away from his slutty ways to find true love, but it also manages to queer so many of the rom-com staples we’re used to seeing in hetero movies in a truly delightful way. Where to watch: Tubi

Touch of Pink Touch of Pink Sony Pictures Touch of Pink is about a gay man who escapes the clutches of his conservative Muslim mother by running off to London. While it is a technically a coming out film and those can get dreadfully boring, and the culture clash is a little cartoonish, this one also stars Kyle MacLachlan, who is playing an imaginary friend version of Cary Grant. How can you go wrong? Where to watch: fuboTV

Trick Trick Warner Brothers If you’ve already seen Trick, then you are in good company, but if you’ve somehow missed out, you are in for a real treat. Trick is one of the best gay date/sex comedies we’ve ever gotten, and the chemistry between the two leads will pull you in. Plus, between hot half-naked men and Tori Spelling turning in a spectacularly cheesy performance, how can you go wrong? Where to watch: Tubi