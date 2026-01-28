7 hottest throuple sex scenes in queer movie history and where to watch them

There are a lot of great movies out there with hot queer sex scenes (although we could always use more!), but what’s hard to come by are films with sexy threesomes.
Mènage á trois are inherently exciting, still somewhat taboo — especially when you add the queer element – and is three times the fun, which is why we’ve hunted high and low for the best queer movies with hot threesome scenes out there.
From classic period pieces to a film with unstimulated sex and everything in between, these movies are sure to get your motor revving and have you seeking out a third of your own in no time.
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Annapurna Pictures
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women might be the most well-known movie about polyamory out there, and so of course, it features a threesome sex scene between psychologist William Moulton Marston, played by out actor Luke Evans, his wife, Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall), and their lab assistant turned lover Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote). The trio dances around things for a while before they finally have sex after a particularly revealing lie-detector test.
Where to watch: Tubi
The Third One
TLA Releasing
The Third One is an Argentine movie about a 22-year-old man who goes to hook up with an older gay couple and ends up having a transformative experience. The film includes an extended three-way sex scene that is hotter and more graphic than we’re used to seeing in the U.S.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
I Am Michael
RabbitBandini Productions
I Am Michael stars out actors Charlie Carver and Zachary Quinto alongside James Franco, who plays Michael Glatze, a gay activist-turned-"straight" pastor. The film features a hot three-way sex scene where the three men start making out after meeting in a club, before they become a tangle of limbs when things move to the bed.
Where to watch: Tubi
My Own Private Idaho
Fine Line Features
My Own Private Idaho is not only a foundational part of queer film history, but it features a sex scene between Mikey (River Phoenix), Scott (Keanu Reeves), and a client they meet on their journey. It might not be the hottest or most graphic scene on the list, but it’s one you’re unlikely to forget because of the artistic way director Gus Van Sant filmed it.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
Appropriate Behavior
Parkville Pictures
In Appropriate Behavior, closeted bisexual Shirin (Desiree Askhavan) is trying to pull her private life and career together after a bad breakup. This leads to a failed date with a women that turns into her hooking up with a married couple played by Christopher James Baker and Robyn Rikoon. The movie addressing stereotypes about bisexuals in a refreshing way and the threesome scene is equal parts hot and awkward, making it one of the most realistic you’ll find.
Where to watch: Prime Video
King Cobra
King Cobra, about the rise of gay porn star Sean Paul Lockhart and the grisly 2007 murder of Cobra Video owner Bryan Kocis, somehow manages to star Molly Ringwald, Alicia Silverstone, Christian Slater, and James Franco. The film is full of fairly graphic gay sex scenes, but it’s the one with three men that will stick in your memory for years to come.
Where to watch: AMC+
Shortbus
Oscilloscope
No list of threesome scenes would be complete without Shortbus, which has gained a cult following over the years for not just being explicit but for featuring unstimulated sex scenes. Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s John Cameron Mitchell also helms this film that will provide early aughts nostalgia and a three-way blowjob scene and orgy that are both more creative and acrobatic than we ever see in traditional movies.
Where to watch: Pluto TV