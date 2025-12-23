9 gay enemies-to-lovers movies and where to watch them

There is just something so irresistible about an enemies-to-lovers story. The tension as it builds, the dynamic as it shifts, and then—when they finally give in to their desire… hot.
Heated Rivalry and numerous BL (boy love) shows like My Personal Weatherman and The New Employee prove that we queer folks have a real appetite for these stories.
So if you’re in the mood to watch two men go from rivals to romance, here are the movies you need to check out—and where to stream them.
In From The Side
Strand Releasing
This British romance film follows rugby players Mark Newton (Alexander Lincoln) and his rival, Warren (Alexander King), who begin a secret affair.
Where to watch: Tubi
Red, White & Royal Blue
Prime Video
This charming and sweet romantic comedy focuses on the rivalry-turned–passionate romance between Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the U.S. president, and England’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). At first they spar, then they kiss, and then… Well, you’ll just have to watch and see.Where to watch: Prime Video
God's Own Country
Samuel Goldwyn Films
Gays’ obsession with Josh O’Connor started with this steamy enemies-to-lovers drama. In it, O’Connor stars as Johnny Saxby, a farmer grinding out a miserable existence until along comes Romanian migrant worker Gheorghe (Alec Secăreanu). At first, the two clash, then they get down and dirty (literally).
Where to watch: Tubi
Fire Island
Hulu
Inspired by one of the greatest rivals-to-lovers stories in literature, Pride and Prejudice, Fire Island puts a steamy gay spin on the tale. In the film, Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and his friends are spending one last summer together on the island when he first clashes with, then falls for, the wealthy and aloof Will (Conrad Ricamora).
Where to watch: Hulu
Eismayer
Peccadillo Pictures
This rivals-to-lovers story is based on a true story! Sergeant Major Charles Eismayer (Gerhard Liebmann) is a rigid and disciplined drill instructor in the Austrian military who secretly lives his life as a gay man. But when Mario Falak (Luka Dimić), an openly gay recruit, won’t bend to Eismayer’s command, the two clash—though that tension eventually takes a turn for the passionate.
Where to watch: Tubi
The Thing About Harry
Freeform
This charming rom-com stars Jake Borelli as Sam, a young gay man who is forced to share a ride with his high school enemy Harry (Niko Terho) when the two are both headed to a mutual friend’s engagement party. Over the course of the ride, the two grow closer—especially when Sam discovers that Harry is pan.
Where to watch: Freeform
Boys
Pupkin Film
Admittedly, this one is light on the whole rivals part of the equation, but they are athletes, which implies competition—you get the idea. In this Dutch coming-of-age story, Sieger (Gijs Blom) and Marc are teammates on the swim team who embark on a romance and a journey of self-discovery.
Where to watch: Tubi
Bros
Universal Pictures
This very, very gay (complimentary) rom-com stars Billy Eichner as Bobby, a brash podcaster who begins spending time with a man named Aaron (Luke Macfarlane). Their connection is more of a slow burn and awkward at first before settling into something more romantic.
Where to watch: Peacock
10Dance
Netflix
Of this list, 10 Dance (along with Red, White & Royal Blue) is probably the most traditional rivals-to-lovers story. In it, Shinya Suzuki (Ryoma Takeuchi) is the Japanese champion of Latin dance who frequently—and frustratingly—finds himself repeatedly compared to a rival dancer, Shinya Sugiki (Keita Machida), the Japanese champion and second-ranked dancer in Standard Ballroom. But when the two end up teaming up, those differences melt away into a powerful, erotic attraction.
Where to watch: Netflix