Was The Hunting Wives' lesbian storyline inspired by this real-life MAGA threesome scandal?

The summer’s buzziest Netflix show is not only more sapphic than we ever could have predicted but also has a ripped-from-the-headlines plot line that had us glued to our screens.The Hunting Wives, adapted from May Cobb’s bestselling novel, follows liberal Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) as she relocates from Cambridge, Mass. to small-town Texas where she befriends a group of gun-toting MAGA-esque conservative wives who are, of course, hiding all kinds of kinky secrets.

Sophie isn’t sure about her new home or the conservative Christians that inhabit it until she gets pulled into Margo’s (Malin Akerman) orbit. Married to oil baron Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney), who has aspirations to become a GOP politician, Margo quickly starts flirting with Sophie before their relationship turns hot and heavy. Did we mention this show is very NSFW?

Does the plot sound familiar? Yeah, we thought so too.

While there are plenty of real-life stories this show is likely pulling from, we couldn’t help but think about one of last year’s biggest Republican scandals that lines up a little too well…except for the murder of course!

It’s a well-known fact that Republicans are often hypocrites. GOP politicians will fight to strip women of their reproductive freedoms while simultaneously forcing their mistresses to get abortions, get plastic surgery at the same time they’re denying trans people the right to gender affirming surgery, and are vehemently homophobic while being caught having gay sex.

Which is why it’s no surprise that The Hunting Wives is eerily similar to the Christian and Bridget Ziegler scandal that rocked the Florida Republican Party in 2024.

Again, to be clear, without the murder.

Anti-LGBTQ+ advocate Bridget Ziegler is a giant HYPOCRITE who had threesomes with women FOX 13 Tampa Bay On the show, Margo and her GOP husband both sleep with other people — Margo was having an affair with a close female friend before meeting Sophie and has secret hookups with her friend’s teenage son — but it’s when the horny couple talk about their love of “sharing” women that the Zieglers immediately came to mind. "Open marriages are for liberals. We just keep it simple. I don't sleep with other men, and Jed and I see a girl we like, we go for it," Margo tells Sophie after Jed makes a pass at her. The real-life scandal the show seems to draw inspiration from started with a rape allegation against former Republican politician Christian Ziegler, which led to a police investigation that brought the extremely anti-LGBTQ+ couple’s penchant for having threesomes with other women to light. This led to Christian Ziegler being forced to resign from his position as Republican Party of Florida Chair, much like Margo’s concern that she and her hubby’s extracurricular activities might impact Jeb’s political aspirations. While the title The Hunting Wives refers to the women’s love of boar hunting, Bridget Ziegler used to send her husband to bars to hunt for women they might be interested in by taking photos to send to his wife for approval. You know, the same wife who co-founded Moms for Liberty, an anti-LGBTQ+ conservative organization that tries to ban queer books and eliminate protections for trans students under the guise of parents’ rights. This is astounding — though not surprising if you’ve been paying attention to Republican politics for the past 50 years — level of hypocrisy is alive and well in the fictional Texas town in The Hunting Wives, where Margo tells the women she plans to start a pro-life program once Jed becomes governor, despite her secretly liberal private life. Seeing Republicans be hypocrites is infuriating in real life, but it’s surprisingly fun to watch a fictionalized version that is full of hot people having lesbian sex. This salacious, soapy, and extremely sexy show is the guilty pleasure watch of the summer, and we just hope that there are really conservative sheriffs out there right now getting pegged by their bisexual wives.



