7 of the sexiest gay sci-fi movies and TV shows and where to watch them

Good science fiction movies and TV shows that aren’t cheesy can be hard to come by and it only get trickier if you want them to be gay and sexy, but luckily we’ve done the research and found the hottest sci-fi options out there.
From cross-dressing aliens to sexy immortal time travelers to psychic orgies, these sci-fi TV shows and movies have everything you need if you’re looking for a little science mixed in with the horny gayness.
Torchwood
Jack Harkness and Lanto in Torchwood.
BBC
The endlessly sexy Captain Jack Harness may have first appeared in an episode of Doctor Who, but we really got to know the time-traveling con-man in the spin-off series Torchwood. The omnisexual immortal has an ongoing gay relationship with Lanto that fans salivated over (they even gave them the ship name Janto). A flashback gay sex scene featuring Jack in the '30s was so sexy that the show received complaints about it when it aired on TV.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
Eternals
Eternals
Marvel
About a race of immortal beings who live on Earth and shape its history, Eternals was the first Marvel movie with a gay couple played by Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman. It’s a Marvel movie, so there aren’t any gay sex scenes, but Tyree Henry and Sleiman are both extremely hot, and we get Marvel’s first gay kiss on screen.
Where to watch: Disney+
Kaboom
Kaboom
IFC Films
This Thomas Dekker and Juno Temple starring movie is about a university freshman who has prophetic dreams that point to strange things happening with his classmates. It’s a sci-fi/sex comedy mash-up that is full of sex, nudity, violence, gay sex fantasies, and shirtless guys you can drool over.
Where to watch: Prime Video and Pluto TV
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
20th Century Fox
The campiest, gayest movie you’ll ever see, The Rocky Horror Picture Show stars Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who is an alien mad scientist and ”Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania.” Tim Curry wearing high heels, garters, and a corset is a big part of why film is just as fun, hilarious, and sexy as it was the day it came out in 1975.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
Sense8
Sense8
Netflix
About eight strangers who become linked by a psychic connection, Sense8 was always pushing boundaries. If the pansexual orgy scene didn’t make you believe this is the spiciest show Netflix has ever made, then maybe you should check out the Christmas special, where the sex scenes between the incredibly hot actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre (who plays Lito Rodriguez) and Alfonso Herrera (who stars as his boyfriend Hernando) will make you blush.
Where to watch: Netflix
Supernatural
Supernatural
Jürgen Brüning Filmproduktion
This 2014 movie transforms Thailand into a dystopian future where human touch is forbidden. That may sound like a movie that would be absent of any homoeroticism, but in reality, it’s part political and social commentary, and part erotic gay drama.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf
MTV
Ok, so Teen Wolf is probably more fantasy than sci-fi, but there are medical experiments and genetic manipulation so we’re counting it! Plus, it’s super sexy and super gay. If you’re only familiar with the Michael J. Fox-starring movie from the ‘80s, then you might not know just how queer the show is, but there are multiple gay relationships throughout the series, and some of the hottest make-out scenes are the gay ones. So start binging asap!